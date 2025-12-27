A Modern Tool, an Ancient Duty

When shooting a flare into a dark sky, there's no argument about policy or the need to wait for permission. It rises fast as it marks the position, telling anybody watching where help is needed.

When danger closes in, clarity matters more than debate.

When a Father Didn’t Hesitate

According to authorities, a father tracked his kidnapped daughter using the parental controls on her phone. He didn't wait for instructions, permission, or reassurance; he just used the tools at hand and shared what he knew with law enforcement, which helped them locate her.

It's a detail that matters, because the rescue didn't happen by luck; it happened because preparations met the urgency. A phone setting most people treat as a nuisance became a lifeline when seconds mattered more than comfort.

Technology Didn’t Replace Instinct

In calmer times, parental controls spark arguments: some call them invasive, while others call them overprotective. But during a crisis, labels evaporate; location tools didn't replace police work, but they sharpened it. Instead of searching blindly, law enforcement moved with purpose: time compressed, and distance shrank. The difference between wandering and knowing means everything. Technology didn't create courage; it amplified it.

Especially when time is a premium.

Why Parents Don’t Stand Down

When parents grow older, we don't stop worrying about them; instinct doesn't retire, it hardens.

Many years ago, my oldest daughter lied about her plans, saying she stayed at a friend's house. It took a little detective work, but I found out she wasn't honest with me.

The truth involved a graveyard and ghost hunting (you have to know us), and I believed what she was telling me, later, but my anger arrived first. When I finally reached her — this was a decade before cellphones — I told her I'd see her at home in ten minutes.

I waited in the driveway, pacing uncontrollably with a bat, and I watched her boyfriend's car roll slowly down the road. It stopped, then crept toward our house. When it finally reached our home, she rushed inside, embarrassed and quite annoyed. Before the boyfriend could pull away, I stopped him by stepping in front of the car, asked his name, and asked one quiet question about whether anything like that would ever happen again.

By the next morning, the story spread through her high school.

It remains one of the proudest moments of my parental life.

You have to remember: Parents don't posture for applause.

We draw lines.

Protection Runs Older Than Rules

That instinct runs through families.

I don't know if anybody ever keeps a list, but there are five men I consider the greatest I've ever known: my dad, a priest, my late father-in-law, my dad's best friend, and my brother.

I learned as an adult that my brother once protected me at our hometown rec center. A kid older than both of us waited with a golf club and ball, then nailed me in my side.

I was under ten years old and crying inside the rec center when my brother took things into his own hands. Knowing he was going to lose, he struck first, took a punch back, and stood between me and more harm.

When he told me what happened a few years ago, its meaning landed immediately. Family protection doesn't ask for permission; it moves first and sorts out bruises later.

Objectivity Still Has a Place

Emotion surrounds stories like this for good reason, but facts matter. The father didn't need to break any law, and didn't chance vigilante justice. He used lawful access to information connected to his daughter and gave it to the authorities.

That distinction separates preparation from recklessness. Not every situation ends as cleanly, nor is there a tool that guarantees rescue. Preparation improves the odds, but refusing to be prepared invites regrets.

Care Versus Control

When balancing trust with caution, healthy parenting succeeds. Children need the space to grow, and parents need ways to respond when danger breaks routine.

Parental controls don't signal distrust; they signal responsibility.

Seat belts don't assume bad drivers; smoke alarms don't assume carelessness. They exist because accidents aren't scheduled.

The Texas father didn't debate history.

The man acted.

Why the Story Matters

Our modern world adds speed, and phones connect kids to everything, both good and bad. Pretending danger disappeared because technology advanced only invites surprise.

Ancient duty remains unchanged.

Protect your family, act decisively, and accept any discomfort if it keeps your loved ones safe.

Final Thoughts

That flare gun doesn't chase danger away; it points the way when darkness closes in. When moments truly matter, a phone setting becomes that flair, guiding help where it is needed.

Tools evolve, but duty doesn't.

Parents still act when the family is in danger first.

And without apology.

Can I get an Amen?

