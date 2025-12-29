It Turns Out That the J6 Pipe Bomber May Have Been Correct

Good morning! Yeah, I know; I wasn't here yesterday. I had two projects here at the house that kept me occupied. I tell you, it's the last time I buy something I have to put together like it's a puzzle. We have 70 MPH gusts around here today, too. It's one of the things about Western New York. If you don't like the weather, wait about 20 minutes.

Today in history:

1786: French Revolution: The Assembly of Notables is convoked

1813: The British burn Buffalo, N.Y., during the War of 1812

1837: Canadian militia destroys the Caroline, a U.S. steamboat docked at Buffalo

1845: Texas becomes a state

1890: Wounded Knee Massacre

1902: Scott Joplin copyrights "The Entertainer" and several other compositions

1930: Fred Newton becomes the first to swim the entire length of the Mississippi River from Ford Dam, Minn., to New Orleans; he covers 1,826 miles over 176 days, spending 742 hours in the water, prompting one observer to say, "Wouldn't he have been better off taking the train?" (Okay, I made that last part up.)

Lots of birthdays today, including: Charles Goodyear, who invented the vulcanization process for rubber; President Andrew Johnson; Cellist Pablo Casals; Billy Mitchell; William Harley; Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley; Robert C. Baker, inventor of the chicken nugget; Matt "Guitar" Murphy; Mary Tyler Moore; Jon Voight; and Ray Thomas from the Moody Blues.

* * *

Fox reports:

Federal prosecutors said Sunday the man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, told investigators he felt compelled to "speak up" for people who believed the 2020 election was stolen and said he targeted the two major political parties because they were in charge of the political system.

Years after his crime, though, it turns out his sense that the election was stolen was correct.

Now, before you start in on me, let's not get it twisted. I’m decidedly not supporting his reaction to what he saw. He deserves the jail time he will doubtless get. Then again, that's not my point. I’m saying that his sense that the election was stolen was likely correct, and that the evidence is tilting that way. WSB in Atlanta reports:

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Elections Board has admitted to making a mistake during the 2020 presidential election.



The county says approximately 315,000 votes cast during early voting were certified without the required signatures on tabulator tapes from poll workers.



Those tapes are printed from ballot tabulator machines to verify that the number of voters is equal to the number of votes.

Had those 315,000 votes been thrown out as the law required, Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes would have gone to Donald Trump.

The DOJ now admits the evidence against Cole was in its hands for years, according to another Fox report.

Department of Justice leaders criticized the Biden administration for failing to achieve what they accomplished on Thursday by arresting a suspect after pipe bombs were found near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.



Attorney General Pam Bondi said during a press conference announcing the arrest of Brian Cole Jr. that existing evidence led to the FBI’s breakthrough in a cold case that had "languished" for nearly five years.



"What I will tell you is that evidence has been sitting there collecting dust," Bondi said. "This wasn't a new tip. It wasn't some new evidence. It was the hard work of President Trump's administration."

Now, why would the Biden DOJ have been sitting on this evidence until the Democrats were out of power? Oh, I think we both know the answer to that one.

A congressional report revealed that the FBI during the Biden administration began "diverting resources" away from the investigation at the end of February 2021, after less than two months.

The press has been relatively quiet about this whole thing as well. Understandably. Had the Biden DOJ brought this to the fore, and had the press been actually doing its job, the evidence would have raised suspicions in the minds of Joe and Jane Voter that Donald Trump had a point, and the election was, in fact, stolen. The illusion of Biden winning on the strength of 81 million votes would vanish like SNAP funds in Minnesota.

The thing is that Georgia isn’t the only state in this situation. Add Arizona to the pile with the number of votes Biden supposedly won by being just slightly over 10,000. The dispute there, at the moment, centers on one Jovan Pulitzer, who claims to have hi-res photos of 360,000 ballots from Maricopa County, despite the Arizona law, which says that such ballots must be destroyed after two years.

While I tend to agree that the claims made by Pulitzer are questionable (At least, if you believe the reports from the MSM and the Democrat-run state government there), the situation in Georgia seems to make them somewhat less so. The state’s position in Arizona also seems questionable, given the rather frantic efforts at destroying the evidence Pulitzer claims to have, which apparently includes images that are reported to contain physical evidence that standard machine counts can’t audit, such as a total lack of fold marks on thousands of ballots that were supposedly sent through the mail. If these 360,000 ballots are indeed proven to be illicitly injected into the system, the foundation of the previous certification will be exposed as a document of structural fraud.

In light of that, the state’s frantic efforts to bury this evidence would seem a bit easier to understand and certainly more suspect.

One more aspect of this that needs exposure. Here's Rudy Gulliani.

Sadly, I think time is not on Rudy's side. I fear he will be gone before all of this shakes out. And then there's Pennsylvania and Wisconsin next on the list.

In the Keystone state, all eyes are on a story that the AP partially covered last October.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A yearlong investigation into suspected fraudulent voter registration forms submitted ahead of last year’s presidential election produced criminal charges Friday against six street canvassers and the man who led their work in Pennsylvania. The allegations of fraud appeared to be motivated by the defendants’ desire to make money and keep their jobs and was not an effort to influence the election results, said Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, a Republican.

Meh. I'm not sure I buy that one. The story goes on to suggest that all of this went down in traditionally GOP-held areas of the state. And of course, there's the fraud in Pittsburgh and Philly, which is almost axiomatic. That fraud doesn't even get mentioned in the Democrat news outlets anymore.

In the Wisconsin case, according to Allsides:

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Wisconsin election officials over their refusal to hand over confidential information of voters that the state officials argue is protected by Wisconsin law. The federal lawsuit is one of nearly two dozen the Trump administration has filed across the country against states with Democratic governors seeking those states' voter lists without personal information redacted.

My guess and my hope is that all of this will be playing heavily on the midterms next November, regardless of the outcome of the court case against Cole. If the GOP is smart (a strain, I grant you), it'll be pounding this aspect home. Particularly, I'll be watching the discovery phase of the Cole trial for what nuggets might come from that. I'll be watching, of course. My larger concern is with the stonewalling going on from certain quarters; there won't be enough time (only a year!) to take action to prevent such fraud going forward. Thought for the day: No doctor has ever held up a newborn, saying, "Congratulations, Mrs. Smith. It's a transgender." I'll see you tomorrow. I promise.

