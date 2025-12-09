Jasmine Crockett's Senate Campaign Ad Gives Away What She's Really After

Rep. Jasmine Crockett just announced her campaign for the U.S. Senate with what might be the most bizarre launch video in recent political memory. The video was initially uploaded to YouTube as unlisted before being shared publicly again. The 36-second spot shows Crockett maintaining a serious expression, repeatedly blinking with her fake eyelashes, as Trump's past remarks about her intelligence echo in the background. She finally turns to the camera, crosses her arms, and smiles.

"How about this new one they have? Their new star, Crockett. How about her? She's the new star of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett. They're in big trouble," Trump’s voiceover in the video begins. "But you have this woman, Crockett. She's a very low-IQ person. I watched her speak the other day. She's definitely a low-IQ person. Crockett. Oh man, oh man. She's a very low-IQ person. Somebody said the other day, ‘She's one of the leaders of the party.’ I said, ‘You gotta be kidding.’ Now they're gonna rely on Crockett. Crockett's gonna bring them back.”

Words can’t do this video justice. You just have to see it:

Jasmine Crockett's launch video for Senate was unlisted on YouTube and it's just President Trump calling her a "low IQ person" over and over again haha. pic.twitter.com/40WBvRBM0P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2025

As you can see, there's no policy discussion, no vision for Texas, no substantive message whatsoever, just Trump's insults and Crockett's attempt at looking stoic.

The strategy is as unintentionally hilarious as it is revealing. Here's the fundamental problem with Crockett's approach: Trump won Texas by 14 points in 2024, nearly doubling his 2020 margin, when he carried the state by just over six points. Trump's 13.7% victory marked the largest margin for a presidential candidate in Texas since 2012. This is a state that overwhelmingly supports Trump, yet Crockett thinks running ads featuring his criticism of her is somehow a winning message for Lone Star State voters? No Democrat is going to win a statewide election in Texas running as a foil to Trump. This ad makes no sense unless you understand who it is really targeting.

This isn't a campaign aimed at winning over Texas voters. This is a fundraising pitch designed to open the wallets of wealthy coastal Democrats who despise Trump. Crockett has already proven herself to be one of the Democratic Party's most prolific fundraisers, raising millions from donors nationwide since becoming a member of Congress. The absence of substantive policy positions or Texas-specific messaging in her launch video makes it clear that this Senate bid isn't a serious effort to win over Texas voters. What is it really? It's a pitch to party elites who will throw money at anti-Trump candidates. It's so blatantly obvious that it's hard to imagine the donor class wasting their money on her because she comes across as less serious than Kamala Harris.

When your entire campaign message can be summarized as "Trump doesn't like me" in a state Trump won by double digits, you're not running to win. You're running to build a massive war chest on the backs of out-of-state donors who have no idea what Texas actually wants. Crockett knows her time in Congress is coming to an end with the recent redistricting of Texas, which effectively pushes her out of the district she relied on to keep sending her to Washington. So, she’s going to bulk up that war chest and lose a race she’s destined to lose, then start a PAC with her campaign leftovers.

