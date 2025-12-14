Police Admit Australia Terrorist Was Known to Authorities

A police official told an Australian outlet that one of the shooters who killed a dozen Jews at a beach on the first day of Hanukkah was known to police before the attack, though allegedly not as an immediate threat.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon suggested in a statement to ABC Australia that one of the Bondi beach shooters was in a small way on police radar. Another unnamed law enforcement official also said the name of one shooter was Naveed Akram. He did not confirm if Akram was the terrorist who was injured or the one killed at the scene.

One of the Bondi Beach, Australia t*rrorists who kiIIed 10 people has been identified as Naveed Akram.



The result of mass migration.



The Australian Government imported t*rrorists. They allowed their citizens to be slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/JzyaB1erNS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 14, 2025

Akram is from Sydney, according to the police, but the authorities did not clarify if he is actually Australian or a migrant now living in Australia.

[ABCThe official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Akram's home in the suburb of Bonnyrigg was being raided by police on Sunday evening. At least 12 people were killed in the attacks hours earlier on a crowd attending the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival celebrating the endurance of the faith.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, as mentioned above, suggested to ABC that one of the shooters was known to authorities but “the person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police.” It is not clear if Akram was the man he meant. “So he's not someone that we would have automatically been looking at at this time,” Lanyon said, excusing police.

Today marks the beginning of the Jewish feast of Hanukkah or Chanukah, commemorating how the Jews under the leadership of the Maccabees drove the pagan Greeks out of Jerusalem and cleansed the Temple in the second century B.C. The Jewish Australians at the beach were attending a “Chanukah by the Sea” event.

What is so shameful is that after the shooting, which specifically targeted a Jewish holiday event, the prime minister of Australia refused to mention the religious motivation of the attack or call it terrorism. He merely said his thoughts were with the victims and that the killing was “shocking and distressing.”

Prime Minister of Australia in a statement - without a single word about terror against Jews, not a word about Hanukkah. https://t.co/m3PJNskKpe — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 14, 2025

Australia’s government, headed by Anthony Albanese, recognized a “Palestinian state” earlier this year, thus rewarding the Hamas terrorists who massacred Israelis. He also evidently sent the signal to Muslim radicals in Australia that it was open season on Jews.

No matter what Albanese said, there is no Palestinian state, just an occupation of Islamic terror groups on land that should be Israel’s. And his persistent anti-Israel, pro-Islamist rhetoric has bloody consequences. All the Australian officials who gave preferential treatment to violent Muslims and smeared Jews are complicit in the mass killing.

