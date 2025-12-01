The Morning Briefing: The Biden Messes Are Deadly and Difficult to Get Rid Of

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is visiting a swim camp for anger-management philatelists.

I hope that everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. I think my veins are gravy now.

Advertisement

Joe Biden has been out of office for almost a year, or at least the physical representation of him has been gone. We know that he was never really there. The Republic is still reeling from the damage that the people who were running Biden's brain did. This is from a post that David Manney wrote over the weekend:

The second type of harm doesn't fade quickly. Trust broke as the public watched the White House defend a story that everyone knew was false, waving off concerns and hiding behind rehearsed responses. We live in a society that forgives mistakes when people own them and genuinely apologize. What we don't forgive is any deception spanning years. The embarrassment of watching a weakened figure stumble while his handlers yelled at critics carved a mark into the national memory; a mark that Americans will carry for a long time.

Americans' trust in so many of our institutions was already weakened by the government's handling of the COVID pandemic, We didn't need four years of the Biden Commie Cabal taking a wrecking ball to everything. It's not just that Biden & Co. got so many things wrong — one expects that from Democrats — it's that they got them so spectacularly wrong.

This is from Robert:

Unlike Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who shot two National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday, killing one of them, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was caught in time, before he could carry out the jihad massacre he was planning in Fort Worth, Texas. Like Lakanwal, however, Alokozay came to the United States from Afghanistan in 2021, as the Biden regime was executing its catastrophically botched withdrawal from that country. And also like Lakanwal, Alokozay is proof that, contrary to assurances at the time, these Afghan “refugees” were not properly vetted, and pose a clear and present danger to Americans. Fox News reported Saturday that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay “was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area in Texas.” Alokozay was “charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.”

Advertisement

Every aspect of the Afghanistan withdrawal was an unmitigated disaster. If there ever was a plan, it wasn't apparent. It was real seat-of-the-pants foreign policy, and it's getting people killed.

President Trump got to work with gusto cleaning up after Biden and, thankfully, his work ethic is a superpower. I wrote a few weeks ago that Trump might need that third term we're always joking about to undo the Biden harm. He and his administration identified many of the things they needed to attack on Day One, but who knows how many unidentified problems like these terrorists from Afghanistan are lurking?

It's laughable that the Dems insisted that any refugees on Biden's watch were vetted in any way. Democrats never met a foreign criminal who they wouldn't let waltz into the country. I'm surprised they weren't renting apartments for Islamic sleeper cells. That's the kind of thing that I shouldn't joke about. If they ever get back into power, they might think it's dandy suggestion.

Because there is no accountability on the left, Democrats continually try to blame Joe Biden's myriad screw-ups on President Trump and his administration. It's sad, but the American public isn't as dumb as the higher-ups at the Democratic National Committee think we are. Their base is that stupid, of course, so it is easy to see why they hope the rest of us are.

As Robert concludes in his column, we can't know how many Afghans with jihadi fever there are in the United States courtesy of Biden's bumbling. Let's hope we don't have to find out the hard way.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

This made my day!! pic.twitter.com/28CRKCUoXJ — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 30, 2025

PJ Media

New Leaderboard Shows Trump's White House is Keeping Count of the Fake News Media's Tricks

Meet the Bestial Criminals ICE Arrested on Thanksgiving

SHOCK DOCS: Gavin Newsom's Secret LET IT BURN Enviro Rules Led to Palisades Fire Catastrophe

Whaddya know...ANOTHER Afghan ‘Refugee’ Goes Jihad on Us

The New Monroe Doctrine: All Eyes on Honduras (and, Well, Venezuela)

This Is War

Why 'Leave It to Beaver' Was Almost Censored

When a Slip Becomes a Sin: Bradshaw and the Outrage Machine

They Broke America and Blame Trump: A Country Waking Up From an Abusive Relationship

Trump’s Description of Ilhan Omar Is Blistering, and 100 Percent Accurate

Brewing’s Holy Grail Finally Shows Up in a Lab

Michelle Obama Has Produced the Most Important Book of the Century

Elites Mock the Work That Makes America Safe

DHS Docs Reveal National Guard Shooter Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Afghan Refugee Jihadis

The Puppet Show That Ran America

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke

Advertisement

Portland Man Charged With Threatening Federal Officers at ICE Facility

Democrats Downplay DC Terrorist Shooting

Two Guyanese Nationals Indicted in Miami for Alleged $50M Gold Export Fraud Scheme

2A Freedom Fest Returning to Summerville, FL in February

Remembering the 'Walk of Death' and How It Destroys Gun Control Mythology

ATF Streamlining Process for Crossing State Borders with NFA Items

NYC Protesters Target Black Friday Shoppers and ICE

Let Us Walk In the Light Of the Lord: Sunday Reflection

Somalia Is Suddenly Heaven on Earth According to X Users

MN DHS Employees Spill the Tea on Gov. Tim Walz's 'Inveterate' Lying, Complicity in Somali Fraud

Bondi: 'If You Are a Narcoterrorist...We Are Coming After You'

Sec. Rubio Now Prepping Witkoff for High-Stakes Moscow Meeting

Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like that'

‘Sources Say’: Dem Mark Kelly Pushes Latest ‘War Crimes’ Hoax While in Full ‘If True’ CYA Mode on CNN

Na Zdrowie! Idaho Bar Tips for Taps Promotion: Help Deport an Illegal Alien and Earn Some ICE Cold Beer

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Brought a Screwdriver to a Gunfight

Could the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches Reunite?

Beyond the Chocolate: Luxury Advent Calendars Cater to Our Consumerist Demands

Advertisement

The Pride of Modern Marxists and How C. S. Lewis Exposed Their Sin

China and Britain: Two Anti-Free Speech Dictatorships

The Sound So Loud That It Circled the Globe Four Times

Did Teddy Roosevelt Ban Christmas Trees in the White House?

Life Advice From Mark Twain and Winston Churchill

Reports of the End of MAGA Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

City Raccoons Act Like Tenants Who Never Pay Rent

Settling the Great Running Back Debate: Who Was Actually Better, Emmitt Smith or Barry Sanders?

Around the Interwebz

‘Wicked’ Author Gregory Maguire To Release Galinda Prequel Book In 2026

Before a Soyuz launch Thursday someone forgot to secure a 20-ton service platform

Kitchen Dispatch: The Bread That Almost Broke Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/30/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Telemundo

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

New Media: Daily Signal

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: BBC

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Congressional Bills

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.