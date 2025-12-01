The Morning Briefing: The Biden Messes Are Deadly and Difficult to Get Rid Of

Top O' the Briefing
Joe Biden has been out of office for almost a year, or at least the physical representation of him has been gone. We know that he was never really there. The Republic is still reeling from the damage that the people who were running Biden's brain did. This is from a post that David Manney wrote over the weekend:
The second type of harm doesn't fade quickly. Trust broke as the public watched the White House defend a story that everyone knew was false, waving off concerns and hiding behind rehearsed responses.
We live in a society that forgives mistakes when people own them and genuinely apologize. What we don't forgive is any deception spanning years.
The embarrassment of watching a weakened figure stumble while his handlers yelled at critics carved a mark into the national memory; a mark that Americans will carry for a long time.
Americans' trust in so many of our institutions was already weakened by the government's handling of the COVID pandemic, We didn't need four years of the Biden Commie Cabal taking a wrecking ball to everything. It's not just that Biden & Co. got so many things wrong — one expects that from Democrats — it's that they got them so spectacularly wrong.
Unlike Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who shot two National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday, killing one of them, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was caught in time, before he could carry out the jihad massacre he was planning in Fort Worth, Texas. Like Lakanwal, however, Alokozay came to the United States from Afghanistan in 2021, as the Biden regime was executing its catastrophically botched withdrawal from that country. And also like Lakanwal, Alokozay is proof that, contrary to assurances at the time, these Afghan “refugees” were not properly vetted, and pose a clear and present danger to Americans.
Fox News reported Saturday that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay “was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area in Texas.” Alokozay was “charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.”
Every aspect of the Afghanistan withdrawal was an unmitigated disaster. If there ever was a plan, it wasn't apparent. It was real seat-of-the-pants foreign policy, and it's getting people killed.
President Trump got to work with gusto cleaning up after Biden and, thankfully, his work ethic is a superpower. I wrote a few weeks ago that Trump might need that third term we're always joking about to undo the Biden harm. He and his administration identified many of the things they needed to attack on Day One, but who knows how many unidentified problems like these terrorists from Afghanistan are lurking?
It's laughable that the Dems insisted that any refugees on Biden's watch were vetted in any way. Democrats never met a foreign criminal who they wouldn't let waltz into the country. I'm surprised they weren't renting apartments for Islamic sleeper cells. That's the kind of thing that I shouldn't joke about. If they ever get back into power, they might think it's dandy suggestion.
Because there is no accountability on the left, Democrats continually try to blame Joe Biden's myriad screw-ups on President Trump and his administration. It's sad, but the American public isn't as dumb as the higher-ups at the Democratic National Committee think we are. Their base is that stupid, of course, so it is easy to see why they hope the rest of us are.
As Robert concludes in his column, we can't know how many Afghans with jihadi fever there are in the United States courtesy of Biden's bumbling. Let's hope we don't have to find out the hard way.
Everything Isn't Awful
This made my day!! pic.twitter.com/28CRKCUoXJ— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 30, 2025
