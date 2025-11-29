Trump’s Description of Ilhan Omar Is Blistering, and 100 Percent Accurate

On Friday, President Donald Trump offered yet another devastating characterization of one of the Democrats’ legion of America-Last, far-left politicians. All of Trump’s rhetorical cylinders were firing as he gave us this:

The worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.”

The “swaddling hijab” business is a nice little nod to the Christmas season, and while this is Trump at his most acidic, there is no denying any of it. In fact, Ilhan Omar herself has made it clear more than once that she has little but contempt for the land that welcomed her and her family and gave them refuge from her violent, anarchic, war-torn homeland.

Omar does, however, believe that Americans should think better of Somalis than many of them do, for, as she recently claimed, “Somalis have always seen themselves as the fabric of the nation.” It was an odd statement, for if she had been challenged, Omar would have been unlikely to have been able to come up with even one Somali who actually thought of himself or herself as “the fabric of the nation.” In fact, she would have been hard-pressed to come up with the name of even one Somali in the United States who has made any kind of significant positive contribution to the nation.

The winsome congresswoman doesn’t even appear to think of herself as “the fabric of the nation,” which she seems to hold in contempt. She said back in June that Trump’s efforts to stop the Los Angeles riots were turning the U.S. into “one of the worst countries.” She compared America unfavorably to her lovely homeland, and as far as she was concerned, America was worse: “Can you imagine that image that is going to be coming out of our country? I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that. To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world, to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights, while our president’s spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade — it is really shocking.”

In reality, there was nothing unconstitutional about the president restoring order. Omar, however, had a narrative to push, and to do so, she enthusiastically, adding: “It should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say, ‘This is not the country we were born in. It’s not the country we believe in. This is not the country our Founding Fathers imagined, and this is not the country that is supported by our Constitution, our ideals, our values.’ And we should all collectively be out in the streets, rejecting what is taking place this week.”

“Our Founding Fathers”? “Our Constitution”? Really? A video began circulating in mid-2024 of former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Khaire standing next to Omar and saying: “The interest of Ilhan are not Ilhan’s, it’s not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people, the interest of Ilhan is that of the Somali people and Somalia. The success of Ilhan is the success of Somalia.”

In another, Omar says: “We Somalis must have the confidence in ourselves that we call the shots in the U.S. The U.S. government will only do what Somalis in the U.S. tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else.” She says that the U.S. government “must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia… Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

A third video contains footage of Omar from 2022, saying: “I am an American migrant in the U.S. Congress. But I am a Somali girl, a girl with your lineage, a girl with your language, a girl with your religion, that was a young child taken from her country, that misses her country and wishes to live there, and share with its people. I am hopeful in the future that me and my children will be able to raise our kids in this land, where I was born and raised.”

Hey, great idea! In fact, Congresswoman, why not go now?

