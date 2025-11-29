New Leaderboard Shows Trump's White House is Keeping Count of the Fake News Media's Tricks

No one can say Donald Trump’s White House is NOT having fun.

Sure, they’re working on tough issues. Bringing world leaders together to negotiate peace, cutting waste in the federal government, and most importantly, closing the border to illegal immigration takes up most of their time.

But the president who brought you campaign stops as a garbage truck driver and a fry cook at the local McDonalds is at it again. This time, it's not just reposting of hilarious memes on the president's Truth Social page, or on X. The White House has released on its own White House website a tracker featuring a leaderboard of the worst of the worst in fake news.

Today, the Washington Post takes first place in the “Race to the Bottom.” MSNBC (now MSNow) and CBS News tie for second, with a four-way tie for third among the rest of the usual suspects.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump White House just launched a page EXPOSING the Fake News in incredible fashion 🤣🔥



There is a LEADERBOARD: "A race to the bottom," and Washington Post is the worst by FAR



The "Offender Hall of Shame": "A record of the media’s false and misleading stories… pic.twitter.com/nRP1ddXnbq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2025

There’s more to the White House’s new website addition than just the leaderboard. The White House media team (give those people a raise) has created a scrolling page with several fun elements. At the top of the page is the Media Offender of the Week. This week, that honor is shared by CBS News, the Boston Globe, and the Independent.

Next down is the “Offender Hall of Shame,” which is the White House’s “record of the media’s false and misleading stories.” You can search headlines in the search box on the site. Following each claim is the publication which made it, the reporter, and the category of error. Links lead to pages devoted to examples of each outlet’s bias.

There’s even an interactive bubble chart visualization showing “Repeat Offenders.” Mouse over each bubble and you’ll see how many times they’ve offended, in which categories, and medium.

Tip: Don’t let liberal Aunt Peggy see the leaderboard; her head might explode.

As tickled as MAGA and other Trump supporters are by these charts, they won’t please everyone. The left’s media watchdogs will be howling over the president once again playing by their rules. Ever since President Trump used the term "fake news" in Jan. 2017 when talking to CNN's Jim Acosta in a press conference, he's been having fun holding the media's feet to the fire. He talks back to the media the way most regular Americans, long since wearied of the national media's distortions, always have.

The new site is more good news for conservatives who have one more tool (besides commons sense) in any arguments with liberal family or friends. Be warned: these fun graphics will likely not sway the most far-left liberal acquaintances you have. They're best used to help persuade any fair-minded middle-of-the-road independent who may still be thinking for himself, and wants to hear all perspectives.

We conservatives can simply kick back and enjoy the hardest-working social media and marketing team in the business.

