Michelle Obama Has Produced the Most Important Book of the Century

If they go by what the establishment media says, future ages will regard our lucky times as the days when veritable gods in human form walked among us, and lo, their names were Barack and Michelle Obama. The media is unstinting and unembarrassed in its fawning over the sainted couple, no matter how ludicrous its adulation gets.

These days, Michelle Obama seems determined to test the limits of that ludicrousness, and to push her media sycophants to ever-greater heights of feigned ecstasy at her endless victimhood posturing and mundane pronouncements dressed as wisdom. Her latest book, a heavy $50 coffee-table doorstop entitled The Look, is all about how she became a fashion trendsetter, and look, the easy marks are falling for it, as she knew they would.

The Washington Free Beacon noted Sunday that The Look “hit stores earlier this month and became an instant bestseller.” As of this Sunday evening, three weeks after its release, it was still number one in Amazon’s Women in History and Black & African American Biographies categories, and number two in Women's Biographies. It’s a big book full of glossy glamor shots of Michelle showing off her alleged trail-blazing fashion sense, but to hear the media tell it, it’s much, much more than just a book about clothes.

The New York Times grants that it is a “meditation on the power of clothes,” but works hard to make you think it belongs in the literary pantheon, cheek-by-jowl with The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and Moby Dick and all the other books with which dead white male authors have plagued English classes: “But most of all,” the Times states rhapsodically, “it is a historical document, capturing a pivotal moment in the evolution of the role of first lady when clothing became an even bigger part of communication. When, in other words, dress became an officially recognized part of the job. That’s a bigger deal than it might appear.” You’ll just have to take the Times’ word on that.

Not to be outdone, the farther-than-far-left Guardian gives us a taste of how Michelle uses The Look to indulge her never-ending desire to portray herself, despite the fantastic success she has enjoyed and immense wealth she has amassed, as a helpless victim of Whitey. “Now,” the Guardian announces, “16 years since Michelle Obama appeared in hers wearing a black sleeveless shift dress from the American designer Michael Kors, the former first lady has spoken about the particular outrage caused by her bare arms. Writing in The Look, a new photo book released on Tuesday that documents her style throughout her time in the White House, Obama describes how the media and public’s ‘fascination’ with her bare arms was used as a tool to ‘otherize’ her.”

Good gravy. Were you ever “fascinated” with Michelle Obama’s bare arms? Neither was I. Do you even know anyone who was “fascinated” with Michelle Obama’s bare arms? Neither do I. But do we both know plenty of leftists who are determined to see racism wherever they look, no matter what is really there? Oh, yes. And here we go again: the Guardian goes on to assert that “although previous first ladies, including Jacqueline Kennedy, had worn sleeveless dresses, Obama notes that they never caused what she calls an ‘uproar’. ‘While I am certainly not the only First Lady to get scrutinized – Hillary was constantly dinged for her preference for pantsuits, and Nancy Reagan was lambasted for her love of haute couture – this felt different.’” Of course it did.

And it still does. Farah Jasmine Griffin, who is, like Zohran Mamdani’s father, a Columbia University professor, writes in the book’s foreword that Michelle’s sleeveless outfit at the 2024 Democratic National Convention was more history being made before our very eyes: “The look, like the woman, was bold, powerful, forward-thinking, visionary, and empowering for everyone who dares to believe in the possibility of better tomorrows.”

And so when we arrive at that better tomorrow, that sunny future of diversity and socialist equity, we will look back on these days when there was one woman of courage, Michelle Obama, with her sleeveless arms revealing her well-toned biceps as she took on the plutocrats and racists (but I am redundant) and destroyed them by the sheer power of her fashion sense.

Is all this twaddle setting Michelle up for a presidential run in 2028? Sure looks like it.

