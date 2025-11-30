They Broke America and Blame Trump: A Country Waking Up From an Abusive Relationship

Two National Guardsmen were ambushed on American streets, one dying in the hospital and one still fighting for his life, when an Afghan national opened fire near the White House. Before investigators even finished marking shell casings, Democratic officials rushed to do what they always do.

They blamed Donald Trump.

Not the catastrophic, chaotic Afghanistan evacuation their administration orchestrated, the one in which “fill the planes” mattered more than vetting. Nor the bureaucrats and intelligence officials who rubber-stamped this man’s entry and then approved his permanent residency without catching glaring red flags. And not the political pressure that turned a sober security process into a speed-run.

No. The blame immediately flowed toward Trump, and by extension toward the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him. And because they still pretty much own the mainstream media, that's the direction most public coverage flowed. Not "why did this happen," but "we know who did this!"

It was obscene.

But it was also both tiresome and familiar.

This is the reflex now: create a disaster, deny responsibility, then shove the wreckage at Trump’s feet. This pattern has become so routine that half the country can recite it in their sleep, and the other half are terrified of a bogeyman invented by the left.

The Economic Fire They Lit With Stacks of Cash

Disaster number two: under Biden, the economy didn’t gradually sag. It exploded. Trillions were printed and borrowed with the restraint of a teenager with a new unlimited credit card. Money was hurled into green-energy fantasies that went insolvent almost instantly. More money was shoveled into Ukraine than any auditing mechanism could keep up with. COVID-era payments continued long after COVID-era reality ended.

Inflation soared. Groceries doubled. Housing prices became unrecognizable. Energy bills crushed families.

And now that inflation has come down under Trump — slowly, yes, but unmistakably — Democrats have the audacity to blame him for not reversing the damage faster.

You don’t get to burn the house down and then yell at the firefighters for leaving soot on the walls.

The Shutdown They Engineered

The same sleight-of-hand marked the longest government shutdown in American history. Democrats framed it as a battle against Trump’s supposed extremism. The truth is uglier.

Republicans voted repeatedly to keep the government open under the exact same conditions Democrats passed under Biden. No new demands. No cuts. No changes. Just “keep it running and negotiate the next budget like adults.”

Democrats refused.

Why? Because they wanted to jam through trillions in new spending, mostly to patch holes in Obamacare and preserve inflated COVID-era subsidies that masked its real cost. They leveraged fear — of missed paychecks, closed airports, suspended programs — to force through a massive, unpopular spending blitz.

The shutdown was a hostage situation. Then they blamed Trump for the broken glass.

The Children They Sacrificed

The same pattern played out in the cultural arena. Democrats pushed the idea that young children, kids who still have their baby teeth, should declare their “true gender” and begin medical interventions.

Puberty blockers. Cross-sex hormones. Surgeries. None of them tested long-term on adults, let alone children. All of them already showing devastating consequences in every country that tried it.

Parents said, “Stop. Think. This is our child.”

Democrats said, “Bigot. Trump voter. Fascist. Dead daughter or live son?”

They used children as ideological test subjects. They demanded parents surrender instinct and common sense. And when Americans balked at sterilizing minors in the name of political fashion, Democrats tried to pin the backlash on Trump.

The ignorance and cruelty is difficult to overstate.

The Illiteracy They Created

Meanwhile, unions pushed whole-word reading, an idea that had already been discredited decades ago, because it made publishers rich and consultants richer. Literacy collapsed. Children suffered. Teachers were blamed.

Then states broke free. Mississippi, a state that had historically been at the very bottom of all educational outcomes, returned to phonics. Reading scores shot upward. A Mississippi miracle!

And Democrats blamed Republicans for “attacking public education.”

No. Republicans in Mississippi attacked the failed ideology that created an army of struggling readers. And the results spoke for themselves.

Success was the indictment.

The Elections They Tinker With

Democrats insist “democracy” is under threat, yet quietly tolerate and sometimes encourage the gray-zone behaviors that erode public trust: nonprofits doing political work under charitable umbrellas, ballot harvesting in institutions where residents barely understand what’s being signed, rumor mills functioning as newsrooms, tech companies influenced by Democrat politicians and bureaucrats throttling disfavored stories at politically convenient moments.

When the Justice Department simply asks questions about these practices — not arrests, not raids, just questions — Democrats wail about tyranny.

Investigations into corruption are labeled authoritarianism. Transparency becomes “persecution.” Accountability becomes “fascism.”

Their response reveals everything.

The Media They Weaponized

The press once claimed to be adversarial to power. Today it’s adversarial only to Trump.

Every breath he takes is framed as a threat. Every moment of restraint is framed as strategy. Every moment of candor is framed as chaos. If he smiles, it’s sinister. If he frowns, it’s dangerous.

They even denied Melania, a professional model, multilingual, impeccably elegant, the covers of fashion magazines for four years. Petty, spiteful, and transparent. And now that she speaks more publicly, showing intelligence and conviction, they pretend not to see her.

This professional model is the ONLY First Lady since before Jackie Kennedy to not grace the covers of Vogue. The only one to not get multiple fashion magazine covers and spreads. And she's literally a dream project for photography.

Melania wins in the end; their decision to ignore her physical beauty and grace allowed her natural intelligence to shine, and Americans who follow her found even more to respect in this unique and talented lady. The media loses. Again.

Their obsession is no longer ideological. It’s pathological.

The Opposition That Has Become Noise

At this point, everything they say collapses into the same dead note:

“Orange man bad.”

That’s it. That’s the whole argument. That’s the entire worldview.

Never mind that their own officials created the mess Trump is trying to clean up. Never mind that their policies warped healthcare, undermined education, destabilized the economy, and weakened national security. Never mind that they refuse to consider that any idea outside their echo chamber might work better.

Democrats have become the political version of a bad husband who never listens: the man who brings home gifts the wife never wanted, insists she should be grateful, and calls her unreasonable when she isn’t.

America is that wife: Ignored. Dismissed. Gaslit. Talked over.

Ordered to smile.

Trump, for all his blunt force and bombast, listened. He built the 80/20 rule — focus on what the overwhelming majority of Americans actually want — because he understood something the elites forgot:

America knows what America needs.

Not the think tanks, the donors, the media, the bureaucrats, and especially not the political class that brings home glittering nonsense while bills pile up on the table.

And now it’s time for the other half of the country to recognize what they’ve been enduring: an abusive relationship with a political class that doesn’t love them, doesn’t hear them, and doesn’t respect them.

Once you see the abuse, you stop excusing it. You stop rationalizing it. You stop going back.

And that — more than anything — is what terrifies them.