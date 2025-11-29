This Is War

The day before Thanksgiving, a “thoroughly vetted” military age male, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, decided he had pressing matters to attend to that didn’t involve spending the holiday expressing gratitude to the United States for granting him asylum and giving him an unearned and unprecedented opportunity to build a life here, rather than languish another half century in that squalid dump we call Afghanistan. Rather, he decided that jihad took precedence, and opened fire on two National Guardsmen who were spending their holiday not with family, but on the streets of our own squalid dump we call Washington D.C., in an effort to keep its beleaguered citizens safe.

As of this writing, 20-year-old Guardswoman Sarah Buckstrom has died of her injuries, and Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is currently in critical condition, fighting for his life. This makes me so sick to my stomach, I’m going to skip my usual rhetorical, long-winded intros and cut right to the chase.

Why the hell was Rahmanullah Lakanwal in the United States?

Neither he nor any other “refugee” from a Muslim majority nation have any business whatsoever in our country.

Yeah yeah, I know I know, we don’t know his motive yet. But we do. We all know his motive. Even the bureaucratic Deep State clowns who investigate these “incidents” and who embarrass themselves by going on camera to scratch their heads and express befuddlement and warn us unsophisticated types against “jumping to conclusions,” even they know.

We know his motive and we know the underlying reason for that motive. And the underlying reason is this: Western culture and Islamic culture are absolutely, undeniably, and indisputably incompatible on every single level. To paraphrase Kipling, West is West and Psychopathic Jihad is Psychopathic Jihad, and never the twain shall meet.

Except they do meet, unfortunately quite often, and there is violence at every meeting. Say whatever you want about Bush and the neocons. They at least had the understanding, however limited and pathetically fleeting, to recognize that we are already in a “forever war,” that we’ve been in this war since the seventh century. And by virtue of being alive, free, and non-Muslim, we are participants in this war, whether we like it or not. And despite their faults, which were legion, they at least kept the “forever war” on the enemy's turf rather than on ours.

But now, the “forever war” is here on our shores. It has been for some time. And both the neo-isolationists such as Tucker Carlson, who vehemently oppose any action that would serve the national security interests of the United States so long as that same action might conceivably prevent the murder of Israelis, as well as the libertarian buffoons such as Rand Paul, who think our government killing foreign terrorists in international waters without express permission from Congress is a “constitutional crisis,” are just as much to blame as the open-borders Democrats.

This is war. This is forever war. We can fight for what we love and value, and win this war. Or we can bury our heads in the sand and pretend that if we ignore the world around us, the barbarians at the gate will simply shrug and walk away. And then we will lose this war.

And we are already losing this war.

Twenty years ago, our troops were on their soil killing their terrorists. Now, their terrorists are on our soil killing our troops. In our capital city. A couple blocks from the White House. In broad daylight.

We are losing this war.

The Somali population in Minnesota has grown from a trickle in the mid-1990s to roughly 100,000 today. Why are there 100,000 Somalis in Minnesota? Did anyone ask Minnesotans whether they wanted them? Did anyone even inform Minnesotans that they’d be coming?

And how’s their assimilation going so far? The crime rate in Minneapolis is 143.5% higher than the national average. Somali gangs specialize not in drugs, but in sex trafficking underage females. Minnesota accounts for 25% of ISIS recruiting in the United States. An in response, the man who was almost elected our vice president gave them free health care and free college.

We are losing this war.

Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud, an open supporter of Hizballah, recently told a Christian pastor that he wasn’t welcome in the city. And he refuses to enforce local ordinances and stop the local mosques from blaring their 5:00 a.m. calls to morning prayers.

We are losing this war.

New York City just overwhelmingly elected an anti-American, antisemitic socialist nepo baby whose ideology brought down the Twin Towers. People whom he openly hates elected him. His father says suicide bombing is morally justifiable. And even before his election victory, the city’s colleges were overrun with Islamists and their leftist puppets demanding to globalize the intifada.

We are losing this war.

Ahh, but this is only happening in deep blue areas, you say? No need for us in MAGA country to worry? That must explain why Muslims were in the process of building an all-Muslim city forty miles north of Dallas, in a county that went for Trump 54/43 in the 2024 election. An entire town was in the process of being constructed by Islamists with the intent of enforcing sharia law within its borders, on American soil, apparently unbeknownst to the Republican governor, the Republican attorney general, the Republican legislature, or any other Republican authority of significance until the whole scandal broke loose on social media. Though the DOJ launched an investigation, it was closed a month later due to assurances from the city's planners that fair housing laws would be abided by, assurances that are undoubtedly worth about as much as those from Hamas, the Qataris, and the Taliban.

Speaking of Dallas, I had a layover in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport a couple weeks ago. The place looks like Karachi.

We are losing this war.

What the Trump administration is doing is a great start, but it needs to accelerate exponentially. Like, yesterday. Noble as our other goals may be, the issues of government shutdowns, Obamacare subsidies, the Epstein files, etc., have by and large been unhelpful distractions. And regarding immigration, our issue with the strongest public support? I hate to say it, but we’re losing the plot. We haven’t lost it completely, but we urgently need a course correction. Polls vary widely, but most show that there has been a drop in support for mass deportations, as the leftist media has been largely successful at constructing a false narrative involving heavy-handed ICE thugs dragging schoolteachers and grandmothers past cowering, screaming children to be disappeared in shadowy detention camps.

But now is not the time to go soft. Now is the time to double down, albeit in a smarter way. Stop announcing weeks beforehand that ICE will be conducting large-scale raids in cities. This gives the left ample time to organize, plan, and execute its “spontaneous” protests. It gives the media plenty of fodder. And it gives blue city mayors a platform from which they can use their resources to openly defy federal law.

And while illegals from every country should still be deported, we should especially publicize the arrests and deportations that rid us of the scourge of Islamism. Publicize every crime, every statement in support of terrorism, every tie to a terrorist organization, and prioritize deporting as many military age males as possible. That will garner more support, and their deportations will be less opposable, than these constant manufactured sob stories about down and out farmhands just clawing desperately for a tiny piece of the American dream.

If we lose the optics on immigration, we lose the next election. And if we lose the next election, we lose four years of any border security whatsoever. And next time around, they’ll make sure a lot more come in than did under Biden.

Before Sarah Buckstrom even has her funeral, the left is already blaming President Trump for her murder. Author John Pavlovitz said, “Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are culpable for endangering the National Guard by putting them in harm’s way.” Think about that. Putting a National Guard soldier in uniform in our nation’s capital is “putting them in harm’s way.” Pavlovitz thinks that the presence of the National Guard is the problem, but not that of the Islamic terrorist who attacks them. He’s fine with Afghan Islamists roaming our streets freely, just not our men and women in uniform.

And if a member of the American military can’t walk down the street of our nation’s capital in their uniform in broad daylight without being “in harm’s way,” maybe that says something about the state of our capital rather than of our military.

Podcaster Wajahat Ali took to X to write, "National Guard members should never have been deployed in Washington, DC. They deserve better. All of us do." What about Afghan terrorists? Should they have been allowed in Washington D.C.? Or anywhere else in this country by the thousands?

Both of these leftists are correct, but not in the way they think. They are correct that deploying the National Guard to Washington D.C. puts them in harm’s way. They are correct that they never should have been deployed. But the point is that they never should have HAD to be deployed. But they were, because the left has made our nation’s capital one of those “harm’s way” type of places that decades of leftist governance has come to guarantee.

We can be “open” and “welcoming” and “tolerant” towards hordes of Islamists from countries whose value systems are completely antithetical to ours, with no expectation whatsoever that they assimilate. Or we can have a first-world country. But we can’t have both.

The Queers for Palestine folks and the Jews for Mamdani folks and the AWFLs who think a man opening a door for them is evidence of “toxic masculinity” but welcome with open arms these misogynist pigs who daydream about throwing acid in their faces must understand on a certain level that their alliance of convenience with the Islamists is temporary, and can only end one way. But I think their hatred for the United States overrides any sense of logic or self-preservation. Arrogance and resentment make a dangerous mix.

But I also think that our neo-isolationists on the right operate under the false assumption that if we build our walls high enough and vet our incomers strictly enough, that we can properly protect our citizenry without having to engage with the rest of the world. And to a certain extent, they are not wrong. Israel’s Iron Dome and border fence prevents most attacks.

But not all. Israel has to stop the terrorists 1000 out of 1000 times to be successful. The terrorists need to get one missile through, or one terrorist through the fence, and need to kill an Israeli 1 out of 1000 times to be successful. That’s why Israel targets the terrorists on their own turf, not only in Gaza, but in Doha, in Tehran, in Beirut, and in Damascus. Israel understands what our neo-isolationists don’t. That we are in this Forever War whether we like it or not and, since we really have no choice in the matter, we’re not going to die for our country. We’re going to make you die for yours.

This isn’t 1776. The oceans can’t protect us the way they once did. And with half the electorate openly voting to destroy this country from the inside out, we need to keep our captains at the helm. We need to win more elections. But this involves not only defense at home, but offense abroad. Do it quietly with special ops teams, do it with sanctions, do it with behind-the-scenes arm twisting of hostile governments. I don’t care how it’s done, so long as it’s done.

We are at war. And we’re losing to abject losers such as Nidal Hasan, Omar Mateen, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Syed Farook, Tashfeen Malik, Dahir Ahmed Adan, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, Hadi Matar, and countless others. Somali gangs are kidnapping and trafficking our daughters. Our cities are being governed (or built from scratch) from sharia-minded Manchurian candidates. And the invaders are killing our troops in their own capital city.

Cutting off all immigration from Muslim-majority nations is the bare minimum of what needs to be done. It’s the same as Israel’s Iron Dome stopping every rocket. But if we’re to actually win this war, we need to attack the problem at its source. And that’s going to put a lot of Republicans outside their comfort zone, and Democrats who openly side with our enemies are going to fiercely resist it.

But if none of this is going to budge the neo-isolationists, I don’t imagine what will. Enjoy sharia law, I guess.

In the words of Samuel Adams, “If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains sit lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.”

