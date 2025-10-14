The Morning Briefing: After Unspeakable Darkness, a Time for Joy and Celebration

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sunteztri felt that any problem could be solved with a break for bacon-wrapped figs and select episodes of Who's the Boss?

This is going to be a quick one. Yes, commentary is my gig here, but we occasionally need to enjoy the good news without too many words; like the way Vin Scully handled Kirk Gibson's home run in 1988.

OK, that was a bit off the rails with the pomposity, but you all know how I roll.

Once it was announced last week that Hamas had agreed to release the remaining living hostages and send home the bodies of those who died, I didn't need to think about the other points of the peace plan. Most of what I have seen written leads with skepticism about long-term prospects for peace in the region but, as I told our VIP Gold friends on the last couple of episodes of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," the whole thing would be an unqualified success as far as I'm concerned if all of the hostages came home.

This is from my friend and "Five O'Clock Somewhere" cohost, Stephen Green:

What a great day today is for Israel, for the renewed power of American diplomacy, and mostly for Hamas' remaining 20 living Israeli hostages — freed today after a two-year ordeal that few could even imagine. "The hostages are back. The hostages are back," President Donald Trump told the Israeli Knesset this morning to thunderous and lengthy applause. "Isn’t that nice? First time I said the hostages are back. It feels so good to say it!" "Today the skies are calm, the guns are silent," Trump continued. "The sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity." Trump and his team negotiated a 20-point plan, and what you see today is Phase 1 taking hold, focusing on a ceasefire, a partial withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from parts of the Gaza Strip, and, at long last, freedom for those 20 hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023.

Hallelujah!

The world is full of horrible news. There's no need to get caught up in what might happen in the future when something good is right in front of us. I wholeheartedly concur with former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman here:

Today was a good day in the world. 🇮🇱🙏💙 https://t.co/0PtB1Mo19C — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 14, 2025

When my mom and I talked on Monday afternoon she told me that she had been watching reunion videos on television for hours and just went on and on about how wonderful it was. This was one of my favorites:

I had an emotion. I think. https://t.co/QdMeQPlKJK — SFK (@stephenkruiser) October 13, 2025

Let us not forget the overwhelming effort and energy 79-year-old President Trump put into finalizing this:

In the past 24 hours — as the hostages were freed in a peace deal he brokered — President Trump:



— Flew to Israel

— Spoke to the press

— Met with Israeli leaders

— Spoke to the press

— Met with families of the hostages

— Delivered an hourlong speech to The Knesset

— Did an… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

Contrast that with his predecessor, who couldn't stay awake all the way through any live appearance that lasted longer than four minutes.

Yes, it was a great day indeed. I will be back positively oozing turgid prose and commentary tomorrow, I promise. Let's just enjoy this for now.

An elderly woman fed the stray dogs every day, but she passed away and the animals stayed at her door waiting for food..



The comfort is that her children took over this role afterwards.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mXFuCrCIEj — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 13, 2025

Taylor Swift Sets Hot 100 Record, Takes Top 12 Spots With Songs From ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Hans Koenigsmann, who investigated all of SpaceX’s rocket failures, is going to space

Right?!?!? Why Did We Ever Carpet Bathrooms?

