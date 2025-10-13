Trump: Rubio Will Go Down As the 'Greatest Secretary of State In History'

I have to admit that I'm a sucker for political theater, and watching Donald Trump in the Middle East, celebrating the peace deal in Gaza, is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Right now, he's surrounded by all these powerful leaders in front of a large "Peace 2025" sign, making jokes, humanizing these people. I don't know what the future holds or how long this will last, but right now, I'm so proud of our president and our country that I could burst.

I'm also proud of our secretary of state, as is Trump. During his speech to the Israeli Knesset on Monday, Trump called out his right-hand man on foreign policy and national security, which led to a loud round of applause from the room:

And I have a prediction that Marco will go down, I mean this, as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States. I believe that. I believe him. And he and I, you know, we really fought it out [in 2016]. You remember, he was tough. He was nasty. Who the hell thought this was gonna happen, Marco, right? And now I'm saying he's gonna go down as the greatest, he will. He was always, he was always smart and sharp, and people respect him.

NEW: President Trump declares Sec. Rubio will go down as the “greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States.”



“Marco will go down—I mean this—as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States. I believe that—I believe it." pic.twitter.com/PhIA0G09Vb — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2025

Trump doubled down on that sentiment later while speaking from Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt.

Rubio will tell anyone who listens that Trump is the peace president, that he cares very much about bringing peace to the world, and of course, he will. That's his boss. And without Trump, none of these peace deals would be possible. He's truly the most unique president we've had in centuries. He possesses the spirit and patriotism that maybe only the Founding Fathers could. But the truth is that Rubio's fingerprints are all over every one of the president's peace deals. I once heard someone say something like, "Trump sets the vision, and Rubio gets to work executing the plays."

Here's an example from March.

We should be very proud that we have a President whose prime objective is not to get into wars but to prevent wars and to get out of wars. @POTUS wants to bring about an enduring and lasting peace in Ukraine. As Secretary of State, my goal is to support peace through strength. pic.twitter.com/Zvksk6a5j9 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 1, 2025

Here's one from today. And as someone who covers nearly every move Rubio makes for PJM, I can tell you that he's said it many more times in between.

Today is a new day in the Middle East.



Thank you @POTUS for your unwavering commitment to peace. The world is a safer because of your leadership. https://t.co/2QGmYWvaXI — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 13, 2025

The "Little Marco" days are long gone. These two make a damn good team. They're rewriting the entire world together. Think about how, in almost nine short months, Rubio has, among other things:

Led negotiations that led to this Gaza peace deal and the release of the Israeli hostages

Reorganized the entire State Department so that he could carry out the administration's "America First" policy and cut red tape

Convinced at least 16 NATO allies to increase their defense spending

Got right to work countering China's influence in the Western Hemisphere by convincing Panama to leave China's Belt and Road Initiative

Brokered a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Played a major role in the de-escalation of what could have been a nuclear war between India and Pakistan

Revoked the visas of over 6,000 students who support terrorism or have otherwise broken U.S. laws

Along with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, "advocated for more than $64.8 billion in new deals for U.S. companies in their engagements with foreign government officials"

Absorbed USAID into the State Department and cut at least 85% of programs that did not promote an "America First" agenda

Advanced efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear program.

Removed the "X" gender from U.S. passports

Designated numerous gangs, cartels, and other organized criminals harming our country as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

Advanced Designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorists

Advanced Mexican cooperation in countering illegal immigration and drug trafficking

Shut down the State Department's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Hub (formerly the Global Engagement Center), which was spying on and silencing U.S. citizens

Escalated pressure on Cuba and Venezuela's communist dictators and their cronies.

And he did it all while also serving as the National Archivist! I'm sure I'm forgetting a lot, but you get the idea. If Trump and Rubio can get all of this done in less than a year, imagine where the world will be in January 2028.

It's not just the president who's been singing Rubio's praises lately. A senior official told the Miami Herald that "Frankly, his job is foreign policy, but in domestic policy too, there is not an area where he doesn't have some awareness or an ability to provide decent counsel."

Special Envoy Steve Witokff recently said, "There is one leader. His name is Donald Trump. And in the area of foreign policy, just under Donald Trump is Marco Rubio."

Earlier this year, the president's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, said, "Marco Rubio was born for this."

And I hear it from all of you. Every time I write about Rubio or foreign policy, many of you comment or email me about how proud you are of our Secretary of State or how much he's surprised you in this role. I'm just excited that the rest of the world has learned what many of us already knew.

This isn't the most newsworthy article — I just wanted to take a moment to celebrate Trump's peace deal and Rubio's role. As I've said before, I've been a Rubio fan from the days when he was running for the Senate back in 2009-2010. I am not typically loyal to politicians, but I've defended him right and left, even when it wasn't popular, and supported him for president in 2016 — he was the only candidate to whom I've ever made a financial donation, and I still have my yard sign. I just think he's one of the few people in this world who truly understands it, and I know that's so vague, but it's the best way I can describe it. And now I feel comfortable knowing how much President Trump relies on him to help execute and shape foreign policy and national security, and I know he will continue to do so much more good for our country and the world if he can.

Greatest secretary of state in history, indeed.

