In Great Britain, ‘Speech Is Free for Me but Not for Thee’

It’s impossible not to detect a pattern in double standards when it comes to totalitarian Great Britain on matters of free speech. Of course, this has been bubbling up for years throughout Europe, and it came to a head in February when Vice President JD Vance gave an address to European leaders at the Munich Security Conference. PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado then covered Vance’s continued campaign against those European censors in March.

But what does it all look like on ground level? More to the point, what does it look like in one country?

Just looking at the X platform and TikTok, we can find some of the most glaring examples. Let’s see if you can detect a pattern.

In Manchester, Christian speech causes anxiety and cannot be tolerated.

UK: In Manchester, a Muslim police officer wants to arrest a British Christian preacher because his preaching caused Muslims anxiety and distress.



But Islamists are allowed to preach extremism which results in terrorist attacks like today! pic.twitter.com/B06SNrFiAL — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 2, 2025

It's not just speech on the street, but the country’s flag causes offense and must be removed, says this one British government official.

Labour MP Jeevun Sandher calls on the UK take the British flags down since it makes migrants "uneasy" pic.twitter.com/rz0ek70yjp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 12, 2025

In London, police won’t let people sing Christian church songs outside of church.

Wow…



Now UK police are saying that people are not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds.



You literally can’t make this up.



But they will allow Muslims to pray while blasting the call to prayer all over the place.



Clown world. pic.twitter.com/22sjZt14vV — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 12, 2025

But in the same city, it’s not just the Christians who are a problem. It's a breach of the peace if you show your support for the Jewish community right after a synagogue attack.

Out of all the aggressive people at the protest in London yesterday & all the offensive signs police decided to arrest this man who was holding a sign saying "we stand with British Jews" pic.twitter.com/9jo8oY05dS — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) October 12, 2025

In England, the English flag is treated as hate speech, and children waving it are treated as criminals.

UK: 11-year-old English boy attempting to raise his nation’s flag was stopped by five police officers for engaging in a form of illegal ‘hate speech’. British police who won’t arrest Islamic migrants fearing backlash are perfectly fine arresting patriots.pic.twitter.com/fClnNXwMFn — @amuse (@amuse) September 3, 2025

Rules are created on the fly to curb patriotic flag-waving.

The Police tell a man to put his ENGLAND FLAG away or FACE ARREST



"You're only allowed to fly the flag in the designated area"



SINCE WHEN WAS THAT THE LAW? pic.twitter.com/MDruwuwhep — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 28, 2025

Police rip British flags out of the hands of children.

This brave young girl from our march deserves a medal for standing up for her country.



I have never seen the police snatch a communist flag or Palestinian flag from a protestor.



The traitor police officer should be deported with the illegals. pic.twitter.com/CrbtrI2aau — Nick Marcel Tenconi (@NickTenconi) September 28, 2025

But the Al Qaeda flag is protected in full view of and by police.

Met Police say there’s no problem with this Al-Qaeda flag being flown in London because its owner said it was an ‘Islamic profession of faith.’

British police aiding and abetting Islamists, yet again. Nothing’s changed since the exposure of the (ongoing) grooming scandal coverup. pic.twitter.com/xxw4VMVjB9 — Britain First (@BFirstParty) February 5, 2024

In Blackburn, no one is stopping this.

This is Blackburn, England.



Be honest. Do you think they bring any benefits or contribute to Western societies? pic.twitter.com/ZKA17K06BX — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 3, 2025

And at Westminster Abbey, no one is stopping this.

There are over 500 mosques in London, yet these Muslims chose to pray on the grounds of Westminster Abbey, the most sacred site in the Anglican Church.



Why?! pic.twitter.com/OGW7NjmHQ9 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 25, 2024

It now appears that the British are guests in their home country. How it got here is simple — enforcing double standards on speech, penalizing patriots, and protecting the illegals who've conquered the once great British Empire.

