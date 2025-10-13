In Great Britain, ‘Speech Is Free for Me but Not for Thee’

Tim O'Brien | 12:26 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

It’s impossible not to detect a pattern in double standards when it comes to totalitarian Great Britain on matters of free speech. Of course, this has been bubbling up for years throughout Europe, and it came to a head in February when Vice President JD Vance gave an address to European leaders at the Munich Security Conference. PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado then covered Vance’s continued campaign against those European censors in March. 

But what does it all look like on ground level? More to the point, what does it look like in one country? 

Just looking at the X platform and TikTok, we can find some of the most glaring examples. Let’s see if you can detect a pattern. 

In Manchester, Christian speech causes anxiety and cannot be tolerated. 

It's not just speech on the street, but the country’s flag causes offense and must be removed, says this one British government official. 

In London, police won’t let people sing Christian church songs outside of church. 

But in the same city, it’s not just the Christians who are a problem. It's a breach of the peace if you show your support for the Jewish community right after a synagogue attack.

In England, the English flag is treated as hate speech, and children waving it are treated as criminals. 

Rules are created on the fly to curb patriotic flag-waving. 

Police rip British flags out of the hands of children. 

But the Al Qaeda flag is protected in full view of and by police. 

In Blackburn, no one is stopping this. 

And at Westminster Abbey, no one is stopping this. 

It now appears that the British are guests in their home country. How it got here is simple — enforcing double standards on speech, penalizing patriots, and protecting the illegals who've conquered the once great British Empire.

