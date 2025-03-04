Not ‘Fit to Lead’: Vance Bashes EU Petty Tyrants

Vice President JD Vance called out European leaders for “that weakness internally,” whereby woke leaders refuse to address major threats while punishing and harassing their own citizens.

With German and UK authorities raiding and arresting citizens for free speech online and illegal migrant crime a severe and increasing threat across the European Union and Britain, it’s clear that Europe is self-destructing. When Berlin warns Jews they can’t enter some parts of the city because of Islamic violence, and “pogroms” occur in Amsterdam, you know a crisis is unfolding.

Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday, “We have to ask ourselves, the questions as leaders, are we willing to defend people, even if we disagree with what they say? If you're not willing to do that, I don't think you're fit to lead Europe or the United States.” And considering the anti-free speech campaign across Europe, it is obvious that European leaders (like the previous administration in America) will not defend their own people. There’s also the EU illegal alien crime crisis.

The vice president continued his critique of European leaders who feel entitled to American money while attacking Americans’ most cherished principles: “There's nothing that we can do for you if you're terrified of your own people, and Sean, you see this every single day. What are some of the biggest drivers of violence in these European societies? It's mass migration. It's people who haven't assimilated into European societies, who are driving cars into Christmas festivals, killing tons of innocent people.” In December, a Saudi migrant plowed into the Magdeburg Christmas market.

Vance calls out mass immigration in Europe: "There's nothing we can do for you if you're terrified of your own people. What are some of the biggest drivers of violence in these European societies? It's mass migration." pic.twitter.com/OOlHWKGpOb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 4, 2025

EU leaders censor their citizens instead of deporting their migrant criminals. “That [censorship] is a danger in Europe. It was a danger under Joe Biden in the United States of America,” Vance stated. Communist China is, of course, an external danger both to the USA and Europe, but if the West cannot address its own crackdown on basic rights and hostile invasion by illegals, Vance noted, the “biggest risk[s] to our civilization” will be unaddressed.

Vance recently slammed EU leaders to their faces at the Munich Security Conference, and he continues to take a strong stand. “It's that weakness internally. That's what we have to fix,” he stated.

“60 Minutes” aired a segment almost immediately after Vance‘s speech at the Munich conference that showed how aggressive and tyrannical the German crackdown on free speech is. The Nazis have returned to Berlin. Meanwhile, in Scotland, a grandma was just arrested for silently praying outside an abortion clinic.

German police are raiding people for posting mean tweets and 60 Minutes absolutely loves it. This is what Germany’s “resilient democracy” looks like. pic.twitter.com/zle8WC3kgc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2025

