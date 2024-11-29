Nazis 2.0: Berlin Police Warn Jews Against Entering Arab Areas

Within living memory of the Holocaust, violent anti-Semitic discrimination has returned to Berlin, as the police chief there is warning Jews and homosexuals to beware of Muslim Arab neighborhoods. Turns out multiculturalism only works when one group doesn’t believe that killing the infidels is a holy and glorious action.

Without admitting that the Islamic religion is rabidly intolerant, with its holy texts endorsing the killing of non-Muslims and particularly of Jews (and the execution of homosexuals), the Berlin police chief did admit of Arab neighborhoods that “open antisemitism is expressed there against people of Jewish faith and origin.” After the recent “pogroms” in Amsterdam, it is becoming increasingly obvious that mass Muslim migration to Europe was disastrous for Europe’s Jews and Israeli visitors.

Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik admitted, according to Breitbart, “There are areas – and we have to be honest here – where I would advise people who wear a kippah [yarmulke] or are openly gay or lesbian to be more vigilant.” Then came the apologetic and grudging admission that Muslim migrants are the issue.

“I’m not going to defame any groups of people here. Unfortunately, there are certain neighborhoods where the majority of people live are of Arab descent, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” Slowik stated.

She continued her unnecessary and embarrassing justification even while highlighting the threat: “I am not downplaying this, on the contrary. Fortunately, violent crimes against Jewish people are few, although without question every crime is one too many. Nevertheless, I can understand that fear and concern remain.” Breitbart reported, however, that anti-Semitic incidents shot up after the heinous Hamas Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis that unleashed a global tide of anti-Jewish hatred and violence. There’s a reason Nazis and Muslims were allied during WWII.

Slowik said that Berlin Police have opened up 6,200 investigations into acts of antisemitism since the October 7th terror attacks by Hamas terrorists last year. The police chief noted that the majority of these instances were for hate speech online or property damage. She said that 1,300 investigations focussed on acts of violence, though many of these incidents occurred during anti-Israel protests and were directed towards police.

The Berlin-based Research and Information Center for Antisemitism (Rias) stated in May that anti-Semitic incidents had already gone up by 50% in comparison to the statistics before Oct. 7. Slowik herself confessed earlier in 2024, per Breitbart, that mass migration has been driving violent crime: “The violence in Berlin is young, male and has a non-German background.”

Every country in history that has allowed in a very strong minority or a majority of Muslims inevitably ended up being terrorized and then taken over by jihadis, and turned into a tyrannical sharia nightmare. Tragically, much of Europe is headed for the Islamic terrorist takeover that Lebanon already experienced.