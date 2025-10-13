Sad New York Times Keeps Beating What's Left of the J6 Dead Horse

I would say, "Pity the poor Democrats," but they have spent far too many years being awful to warrant any consideration for whatever feelings their cold, leftist hearts might have.

At the moment, the Dems are in political exile in Washington, D.C. Not by much, but it's exile nonetheless. As we have discussed many times, they aren't making much of a case to the American people to be brought out of it. Who knows? Maybe their "raining f-bombs on the Republicans" strategy will pan out. I remain skeptical about that.

They're also struggling with the government shutdown. The public knows that it's Chuck Schumer's Senate Democrats who are mucking up the works.

Now, the man who they have been calling Literally Hitler for the better part of a decade just brokered a peace deal that brought Israeli hostages home after two years in torturous Hamas captivity. What ever is a struggling opposition party to do?

Why, keep leg-humping the ghost of J6, of course.

Former theater critic and current Opinion section village idiot Frank Bruni is on it for The New York Times:

I guess Attorney General Pam Bondi felt that actually flipping Democratic senators the bird would be too much, so she let her sour expression and clipped expectorations do the equivalent when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. What a repellent snit, staged primarily for President Trump, who relishes any surrogate who can sulk, scold and rage as contemptuously as he does. He doesn’t want good-will ambassadors. He wants ill-will amplifiers. Bondi got the memo and spread the bile. But I found the behavior of Republican senators at the hearing even more disturbing, because several of them used their remarks to travel back to Jan. 6, 2021, and demand that Democrats — yes, Democrats — answer for their conduct in relation to it.

It's de rigueur for NYT Opinion writers to begin each piece with some weeping and gnashing of teeth, and Bruni never fails to fulfill his emo duties. It's beyond rich that a writer for the news outlet that's been Hostility Central when it comes to the treatment of Republicans is complaining about perceived incivility on Capitol Hill. These are the same people who have been cheering on the aforementioned "f-bombs" strategy that Congressional Dems have been employing.

There's a reason that Joe Biden's autopen issued preemptive pardons to those involved in the United States House Soviet Select Committee on J6 Daddy Issues: they knew that what they did was election interference and didn't want any further scrutiny if they fell out of power.

Now that President Trump is riding high and receiving praise from the likes of The Washington Post Editorial Board, the emotionally disturbed lefties at the NYT are like friendless, bratty kids at their own birthday parties, standing alone in the backyard while the clown is shaking its head in pity.

This is a perfect snapshot of the insulated, ideologically inbred nature of the Coastal Media Bubbles™, specifically the East coast version. Bruni doesn't live in Manhattan anymore, but the mindset never goes away for NYT writers who relocate. He's simply unaware of how little the vast majority of Americans — even Democrats — ever cared about the J6 circus and kangaroo court. I'm not just saying this because I'm a conservative opinion writer. I closely monitored the hoopla and all of the "INSURRECTION!" noise was coming from California, Manhattan, the Beltway, and Adam Kinzinger's house.

Frank Bruni doesn't know this. Like every longtime mainstream media writer, he doesn't interact with people who don't mirror his political opinions. He can't imagine a world where people don't wake up and immediately think about how much they hate President Trump. As I wrote in the headline, it's sad.

That's his choice.

