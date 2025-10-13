Muslims Call Columbus Evil — Yet Glorify Their Own Monsters

Raymond Ibrahim | 3:39 PM on October 13, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Muslims are shocked that Americans are today celebrating a "genocidal madman" like Christopher Columbus. Meanwhile, they conveniently ignore the fact that virtually all of Islam's heroes – who are celebrated all throughout the Muslim world – behaved in far worse ways than Columbus, beginning with their prophet. I discuss it all in the following video.

For written articles that cover the same topics as this video, click here and here

For more on Columbus, the Age of Exploration, and how they were all a reaction to Islam, see chapters 7 and 8 of my Sword and Scimitar.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

