Muslims Call Columbus Evil — Yet Glorify Their Own Monsters

Muslims are shocked that Americans are today celebrating a "genocidal madman" like Christopher Columbus. Meanwhile, they conveniently ignore the fact that virtually all of Islam's heroes – who are celebrated all throughout the Muslim world – behaved in far worse ways than Columbus, beginning with their prophet. I discuss it all in the following video.
For written articles that cover the same topics as this video, click here and here.
For more on Columbus, the Age of Exploration, and how they were all a reaction to Islam, see chapters 7 and 8 of my Sword and Scimitar.
