Snacking on Monday Sky Candy

Charlie Martin | 10:50 AM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

As I threatened suggested Friday, I'm going to try a little Sky Candy teaser today. It's going to be a big day for a lot of things.

First of all, with a little luck, Starship will make its 11th test flight today at 6:15 p.m. Central Time.

Advertisement

This is a very nice picture from orbit. Until we were getting these pictures from above, we didn't really know how many impact features — read "craters" — there really were on Earth. We grew up in a pretty tough neighborhood.

This is real.

Anyone who reads my regular Sky Candy column knows I'm very much an Elon Musk fan. He talks in this clip about what motivates him.

Advertisement

I think this is an essential point to understand: what Musk and many other entrepreneurs do makes life better for everyone. Whether you agree with Musk that solar power is the real solution to energy problems — I have my doubts — Musk is working hard to make it possible to use electricity to do many of the things we do with fossil fuels now. The fuss about CO2 in the atmosphere, along with sea-level rise, acidification, and all the other supposed consequences, may or may not be realistic, but what Musk is doing is trying to find a solution to the problem, rather than holding a gun to the heads of people to make them give up gasoline cars. He built Starlink to bring the internet to everyone, all over the world. What that means is that a lot of people will have access to education, news, and porn entertainment who wouldn't have it otherwise.

The Boring Company (you have to love the humor in Musk's company names) will make it possible to build new roads and new transportation systems. Combine tunnels for traffic, and self-driving cars, and in place of "mass transit" that is at best frustrating and often crowded, inconvenient, and unsafe, we could have a system where we call for a car, and the car drives us where we want to go, with freeways that don't take up land that could be used for other things.

Advertisement

In fifty years, we will take a rocket from Denver to Singapore in 45 minutes. 

And Musk is making a mint doing it. He's not asking for tax money; he's providing things people want. In the meantime, he's using that to establish human colonies off Earth, with the goal of making humans a multiplanetary species. 

And there are lots of planets.

Remember, there's a new Sky Candy VIP column every Friday. If you're not a VIP member yet, you can subscribe and get a 74% discount — that deal lasts for the duration of the shutdown. 

Here's the official pitch:

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.https://pjmedia.com/subscribe?tpcc=47salecm101325&promo_code=POTUS47
Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin writes on science, health, culture, and technology for PJ Media. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Read more by Charlie Martin

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

ELON MUSK GREEN ENERGY SPACE SPACEX

Recommended

Here’s How Trump Forced Hamas to Accept Peace Deal Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Happy Columbus Day, Sane People of America! Stephen Kruiser
PAINFUL: Watch Spanberger's Super-Cringeworthy Semi-Demi-Backpedal Stephen Green
Poor Joe Biden Is Struggling to Adapt to Private Life Matt Margolis
The Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Was a Disaster for Spanberger Matt Margolis
Democrats Are Quietly Pulling the Plug on Free Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Sign of the Times: Costa Rica Makes Historic Move, Joins U.S. In Narco War
Biden Tried to Put Trump in Prison, and the Media Wants Us to Forget That
Reflecting on Rush Limbaugh's Success
Advertisement