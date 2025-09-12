The Morning Briefing: This Is a Good Time to Let the Haters Rot In Their Miserable Lives

Top O' the Briefing

Leftists are inherently miserable people, we know that. They also think that misery should be spread around and communal. They've been spreading a lot of it around for many years, but it's really gotten bad of late.

Catholic school kids are gunned down at Mass. A young refugee woman is brutally murdered by a lunatic who was only on the streets because Democrats fetishize and glorify criminals. Now a young husband and father who was a refreshingly positive voice in the negative world of politics has been assassinated.

That's a lot to process for decent people.

For the mentally unwell American Left, it's just another reason to get even louder about how much they hate people who don't agree with them politically.

As we are all aware, the assassination of Charlie Kirk has shaken people who barely pay attention to politics. The heaviness and grief feel like they will be around for a while. Again, for decent people. Decency is in very short supply on the Left, sadly, and Kirk's horrific death is merely a chance to prove how awful they are.

My colleagues have been busy chronicling many of the worst responses by mainstream media types and heathen social media trolls. Honestly, that could be a full time job for anyone who chose to do it.

I've been writing about the Dem media for over two decades now, so I am painfully aware of what rotten people they are. In times like this one, I choose to avoid them as much as possible. Hate thrives in the information age, it doesn't need extra attention or publicity from me. Sometimes it feels as if all of the worst people on the Left are trolling us en masse. I find that the best way to not let them get to me is to not pay attention to them at all. If I did, I'd end up on blood pressure medication.

Or in jail.

As I wrote after the Minneapolis shooting, I prefer to not give the trolls any oxygen. Many of them live for the attention they get from conservatives by saying or doing something ghastly. Leftists have an infinite capacity for being callous and offensive, and they get worse with each tragedy. We may think that they've reached bottom with their responses to Charlie Kirk's murder, but there is no bottom for them.

Jamie K. Wilson — a new addition to the PJ Media fold — wrote yesterday about the two paths that we face going forward:

But there is another way. The hopeful path begins with leadership — leaders who have the courage to calm the mob instead of feeding it, even if it costs them pride. It continues with communities that refuse hysteria and instead build something lasting: strong families, strong schools, strong churches, strong businesses. It requires ordinary people who can do what Charlie Kirk did so well — meet hostility with courage, meet insults with questions, and carry joy as a weapon. On this path, conservatives stop waiting for legacy institutions to reform and build their own. As the rotten structures of the Left collapse under the weight of their corruption, a parallel America stands ready — not just as a refuge, but as a beacon. That path ends not with destruction, but with renewal.

And leave the hate-mongers to their morally putrefied misery. We aren't going to be able to shame them into becoming better people because they're incapable of feeling shame. About anything.

Everything Isn't Awful

Heading into the weekend like...

Around the Interwebz

Emmy Security Ramps Up In Aftermath Of Charlie Kirk Fatal Shooting: “Already Instituted Additional Measures”

Dude. Latest TRON: Ares trailer takes us back to 1982

Redwoods Shouldn’t Be So Tall. Here’s Why They Are.

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Paysage à Crozant pic.twitter.com/UWyYNXJ5ao — Armand Guillaumin (@artguillaumin) September 11, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

FREAKING AMAZING.

