UPDATE: Potential Active Shooter at the U.S. Naval Academy

Catherine Salgado | 7:04 PM on September 11, 2025
(Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.)

UPDATE, 7:18 p.m. EDT: Fox News is reporting that one victim has been medevaced with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries." Fox says that multiple victims are undergoing medical treatment.

Original Story:

A potential active shooter was reported at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., with the Academy on lockdown as of 6:30 p.m. EST.

The initial Fox News report, based on information from within the U.S. Naval Academy itself, had few details, but it did confirm the military institution “is on lockdown right now, multiple sources telling us inside the academy that a midshipman who had been kicked out of the school returned to campus armed with a weapon.”

Cadets at the academy are called midshipmen, so the potential active shooter would therefore appear to be a former student. The Fox News reporter added, “There are reports that gunshots have been heard at the academy and [in] one of those halls that houses the midshipmen, one official on campus saying the shooter is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman.”

That is absolutely terrifying. Fox did emphasize “these are initial reports,” and that the network expects to have more information at some point from a reporter being sent to the scene at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. “We're going to get the ground truth, but the academy at this hour is on lockdown,” the report ended.

No other details have been confirmed, either of any casualties or other information about the alleged shooter. This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MARYLAND MASS SHOOTING MILITARY

