UPDATE: Potential Active Shooter at the U.S. Naval Academy

UPDATE, 7:18 p.m. EDT: Fox News is reporting that one victim has been medevaced with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries." Fox says that multiple victims are undergoing medical treatment.

Advertisement

NEW — Potentially "multiple victims" at the Naval Academy.



One is currently being transported on a medical helicopter. pic.twitter.com/X8lqDBCoCy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

Original Story:

A potential active shooter was reported at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., with the Academy on lockdown as of 6:30 p.m. EST.

The initial Fox News report, based on information from within the U.S. Naval Academy itself, had few details, but it did confirm the military institution “is on lockdown right now, multiple sources telling us inside the academy that a midshipman who had been kicked out of the school returned to campus armed with a weapon.”

Cadets at the academy are called midshipmen, so the potential active shooter would therefore appear to be a former student. The Fox News reporter added, “There are reports that gunshots have been heard at the academy and [in] one of those halls that houses the midshipmen, one official on campus saying the shooter is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman.”

🚨BREAKING: The US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland is currently on lockdown.



There are now reports of gunshots on campus. pic.twitter.com/NtcY4Nk9rI



"A midshipman who had been kicked out of the school returned to campus armed...



...One official on campus saying the shooter… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Zenta, Kulikovo, 9/11, and Charlie Kirk: Centuries of Fighting Evil and Terrorism

That is absolutely terrifying. Fox did emphasize “these are initial reports,” and that the network expects to have more information at some point from a reporter being sent to the scene at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. “We're going to get the ground truth, but the academy at this hour is on lockdown,” the report ended.

No other details have been confirmed, either of any casualties or other information about the alleged shooter. This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.

Here at PJ Media, we bring you the news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.