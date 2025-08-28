Starve the Leftist Trolls of Oxygen and Leave Them Gasping for Relevance

Let me be clear about something up front: Democrats are rarely, if ever, upset by the loss of innocent lives. Oh, they can put on a good show because they've been using emotions for purposes of manipulation and sabotage for decades. Dialing up some crocodile tears is no trouble at all for them. The reality is, however, that any heinous crime that results in tragic deaths sends them into an orgiastic frenzy because they love crawling over dead bodies to make a political point.

Not letting crises go to waste is their raison d'être.

Whenever there is a shooting like the one in Minneapolis on Wednesday, leftists can't wait to reveal just how ugly they are on the inside. As I watched reactions to the horror unfold on X, the usual suspects from the Left were all quick to disparage people of faith by tweeting that "thoughts and prayers aren't working." In their rush to shred the Second Amendment of the Constitution, they're strongly hinting that they'd get rid of the portion of the First Amendment that says the government can't prohibit the free exercise of religion.

It's easy to believe the worst of the loudmouth social media lefties. What we don't need to be doing is giving these cretins a bigger audience, yet that's what conservatives have been doing with the most vile leftist trolls for years.

This isn't a new rant of mine; I've been writing about this for years. Here's a column from 2020, for example.

There are loudmouthed social media trolls on the Left who would have greatly diminished platforms were it not for the constant attention they get from conservatives. I'm not going to name them myself, but here's a tweet I saw today that hits the nail on the head:

Block the Krassenstiens.



Stop engaging. Mass Block these vile FCKs



Everytime you post they get paid.



You did it to Target and Cracker Barrel. Do it to these tiny tyrants. — 🇺🇸🎙Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) August 27, 2025

One thing that a lot of people don't get — and this is especially true with X's new-ish monetization model — is that interaction with these execrable people increases their engagement and helps them get paid. Quote tweet, comment, it doesn't matter, you're essentially shilling for them. You may as well be buying merchandise that supports them.

They know that, so they're always going to be as awful as they can in order to intentionally provoke conservatives into responding. I'm trying to get people to stop falling for it.

For years, I've had conservative friends and colleagues insist that it is important to keep shedding light on how disgusting the leftist trolls are. That's a load of crap. It's not a big secret that the worst people on social media are filth. I could rattle off a list of 20 of the most egregious offenders, and you'd be familiar with most of them. You would also be aware that they're garbage human beings. You don't need a conservative who has a lot of followers on X to repost something from one of the trolls.

Stop giving them oxygen. Stop giving them an audience. And, for the love of God, stop giving them money.

