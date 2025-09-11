If 9/11 Happened Today, Democrats Would Be Piloting Some of the Planes

This was originally going to be the subject of Thursday's "Top 'O the Briefing" in the Morning Briefing. It had been planned out about an hour before the horror of Charlie Kirk's assassination happened. I don't write 9/11 reflection pieces because there is never a shortage of those every year, and they're fairly similar. I'm not at all denigrating the writers who do share their feelings at this time every year, I'm saying that I don't have anything to add to the body of work.

My musings today are inspired by the current state of the Democratic Party, a political party that bears no resemblance to the one that I have dealt with most of my life.

These are well-chronicled, bitterly divisive times in the United States of America. The divide between Right and Left widens almost hourly and I don't see that trend being reversed anytime soon; perhaps not even in my lifetime. There was, however, an ever-so-fleeting moment near the beginning of the 21st century when that divide vanished.

Americans were so shattered by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the continental United States that we were able to put aside politics for a little while. Given the current state of affairs now, that seems almost like a foggy memory from long ago that we may be romanticizing. It happened though. This was years before His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama made the politics of division the default setting for the Democratic Party, which is why it was possible at all.

As I said, it was fleeting. The Democrats can only tolerate so much flag-waving patriotism in their ranks, after all. They didn't immediately become pro-Jihadi, but the hand-holding "Kumbaya" days had a shelf life.

Once again, the bad stuff can be traced to Barack Obama. It was during that eight-year slog that it became de rigueur for Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to run interference for Islamic terror attacks, both domestic and abroad. Motives were suddenly difficult to determine, even when "Allahu Akbar!" was the last thing people heard before the violence began. Those of us who pointed out the obvious were branded "Islamophobic" by Democrats. As I have noted many times, a phobia is an irrational fear. There is nothing irrational about not wanting to be killed by people who are quite forthcoming about their desire to get to paradise via murder.

This was an easy habit for Democrats to fall into. They spent most of the Cold War being Soviet apologists. Adopting Jihadi psychopaths as their pet America-haters was a logical next step for them. At the time, Dems still liked to be coy about their hatred of the America that you and I love, so they would express themselves through their reflexive defense of groups and/or nations that were very open about it.

The lasting and poisonous Obama effect on the Democratic Party began to greatly manifest itself a little more than a year after he left office with the election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar to Congress. Yes, there are other examples, but those two were the most prominent.

The Democrats had been moving towards radical anti-American socialism for a long time; the formation and early influence of The Squad hastened the evolution. It was a quick trip from Squeaky and Brotherwife becoming media darlings to antisemitic, pro-terrorist Brownshirt protests on college campuses after Hamas savages attacked Israel.

Many thought that watching that disgusting spectacle play out in late 2023 and early 2024 might have been a wake-up call for Democrats. I'm sure that it influenced some flyover country Dems to vote for President Trump last year, but the Coastal Media Bubble™ Democrats seem to have been inspired by it all.

Now we're facing the prospect of a radical Jihadi-loving socialist becoming the mayor of New York City. This would be mind-boggling in all the wrong ways were it happening in any American city, but watching it play out in the city most affected by the 9/11 attacks is full-on dystopian.

Democrats are now being coy about their extremism, but they don't hide it well at all anymore. That's one more thing we can thank President Trump for. High ranking Dems have been holding off on endorsing Zohran Mamdani in New York, probably because they know that there is no coming back from that leftward lurch. That's all changing now due to the Dems' incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The New York Times:

Top Democrats have treaded cautiously for months after Mr. Mamdani’s decisive primary victory in June over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, waiting weeks to even meet with their party’s nominee. The New York Democrats who have so far declined to endorse his bid are notable in their absence from his camp: Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader; Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Now, publicly and privately, Democrats across the ideological spectrum are arguing that it is important for their leaders to forcefully reject Mr. Trump’s apparent interest in tipping the race toward Mr. Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

There you have it. The Dem elites are rationalizing that it is better to vote for a terrorist-supporting, "Globalize the Intifada" commie than Andrew Cuomo, all because President Trump thinks that Mamdani is a bad idea. This would be the same Andrew Cuomo who, in early 2020, was being fêted by the American Left as being the best choice to sneak into the Democratic primaries and unseat Trump.

The Democrats are a hive mind. If one or two from the party's upper echelon get vocal about supporting Mamdani, they'll all fall into line. The city that watched people jumping from windows to their deaths and the Twin Towers fall will be run by a guy who thinks that Hamas terrorists are victims and Israel is committing genocide. Had you told anyone in 2005 that this would be possible 20 years later, you would have been institutionalized.

Dems are now essentially the people who were on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River and cheering on September 11, 2001. Mamdani isn't even the tipping point for that. The party's embrace of the "pity poor Gaza" myth was. Again, Hamas is Gaza and Gaza is Hamas.

There may be time for some elder statesmen and women in the Democratic Party to become vocal about how wrong this is and bring the party out of the abyss, but I suspect that they are all too afraid of the how loud the young ones are.

Or they've been on board with this all along.

