Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Stop Calling Evil "the Left"

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:56 AM on September 11, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim
Today is September 11. I had planned to release a new video to mark this date, but in light of the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, I’ve chosen to postpone it. Instead, I urge you to watch this short, older video, which unmasks the true EVIL behind Kirk’s murder — an evil that masquerades as, and hides behind the name, “the Left.” Enough with the euphemisms. It’s time to call things exactly what they are. It’s time to know your enemy.


Recommended: What I Read — and What You Should Read

Advertisement

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Assassination and the Watershed Radicalization of the American Right Stephen Kruiser
Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Video Is the New Falling Man for a Social Media Age Ashley McCully
Here's What We Know About the Shooter Who Killed Charlie Kirk Matt Margolis
Internal Memo Reveals New Details About Weapon Used in Kirk Assassination, Engravings on Recovered Rounds Matt Margolis
The Murder of Charlie Kirk and ‘The End of the Beginning’ Scott Pinsker
The NYT Writes Disgusting Obituary for Charlie Kirk Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Charlie Kirk, Single Combat Warrior, Practiced Politics the Right Way
The American Left Has a Mental and Moral Sickness
Stacey Abrams Tried to Rewrite Her Election Denial — and Failed
Advertisement