Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Stop Calling Evil "the Left"

Today is September 11. I had planned to release a new video to mark this date, but in light of the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, I’ve chosen to postpone it. Instead, I urge you to watch this short, older video, which unmasks the true EVIL behind Kirk’s murder — an evil that masquerades as, and hides behind the name, “the Left.” Enough with the euphemisms. It’s time to call things exactly what they are. It’s time to know your enemy.



