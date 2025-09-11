It's Now or Never for England

Tommy Robinson is leading a demonstration in London on Saturday to promote free speech, English patriotism, and Western values.

Not that you would know that from any online search. Go ahead and google “September 13 London protest” and see what comes up.

Advertisement

“March Against Fascism on 13th September” by a group called Stand Up to Racism

“March Against Tommy Robinson” by the Public and Commercial Services Union

“Stop the far right march in London” by a group called the Anticapitalist Resistance

And so on.

Had aliens from space come down and browsed these internet pages, they would never know that the current surge of resistance from English natives is a response to the intentional destruction of their own society by its own government at the behest of millions of invading military age males representing a totalitarian death cult and who rape underage girls by the thousands with the complete support of said government. Islam is destroying the continent with the full cooperation and encouragement of almost all the domestic governments and large swathes of native voters.

And you can’t really blame the invaders. Islam is gonna Islam. In all fairness, they broadcast loud and clear what their intentions are. They’ve been broadcasting it since the seventh century. But that they would be joined in their efforts by hordes of English leftists for whom hatred of their own civilization outweighs a sense of self-preservation against a genocidal pecking order in which they’d be first to be thrown off the building exposes the nihilistic cultural rot that spreads wherever leftism takes root.

Advertisement

But is the September 13 protest a sign of changing tides? I hope so. But probably not. It’s too little, too late.

For starters, England simply lacks the cultural and legal groundwork necessary to foment any sort of serious resistance. They have no constitutional guarantee of free speech like we do here. They have no constitutional right to bear arms like we do here. And they have no natural suspicion of Big Brother like we do here. They let things go too far without fighting back, either on the streets or at the ballot box.

Related: The New Reconquest: Spain’s Answer to Collapse

Now that the natives are restless, the “conservative” politicians are making the usual half-hearted rhetorical concessions, but it’s nowhere near close to what is required. Even if the Labour government disbanded today and the Tories or UKIP took full power, they’d simply backpedal on their promises as they’ve done so many times prior and resume the role of caretaking the self-imposed English decline, albeit at a slightly slower rate.

Furthermore, the September 13t demonstration is grand, but one large demonstration doth not a movement make. The movement needs to be sustained and grown exponentially. If this protest is the spark, that’s great. My fear is that it will simply fizzle out after a few weeks.

Advertisement

As so often happens, I hope I’m wrong. I hope the English citizens are finally waking up, and permanently so. I hope they prove themselves tougher and more resilient than I’m giving them credit for. I hope they respect the inheritance they’ve received, not only in terms of their own culture, but also in the reputation they've earned for bringing civilization to much of the world. I hope they revive the Spirit of London. I hope they react to the assassination of Charlie Kirk with resolve, not cowardice.

But we’ll see. Gramsci’s slow march through the institutions proved largely successful. The left does its work well. This could be England’s last stand. Victory, as usual, will require cost and persistence. For starters, every military-aged male “refugee” should be deported. The English still retain the logistical ability to do so, should they choose.

The operative word here is “choose.”

Help fight to defend Western civilization as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.