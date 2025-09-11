Another Popular GOP Activist Throws Down on the Left After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

"Don't you get it?" Scott Presler wrote on his social media accounts after Charlie Kirk was gunned down on Wednesday. "They want us dead."

And so, the long-haired GOP activist who's done more to register voters than practically anyone else is using his outrage to strike back at the people mocking the assassination of the popular Kirk and urging Christians and others sitting on the sidelines to get in the game.

The young man who calls himself "The Persistence," for all of his success in registering GOP voters, was like the rest of us — shocked and devastated — at the murderous attack. But he wants to use the moment to spur Republicans to fight back — at the polls.

Presler wrote in a TruthSocial post that the left works "24/7 to destroy us [and] we can’t even get conservatives to participate in elections."

"We are watching the decline of our country [and] — despite being keenly aware — millions are sitting on the sidelines," he vented.

He scolded Christians, of which Charlie Kirk was one, for staying out of politics.

30% of Christians are NOT registered to vote. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 11, 2025

After Kirk was assassinated in front of thousands of college students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, I admit growing concerned about my other favorite young Republican activist, Presler. When I found him online, Presler was kicking butt and taking names of people mocking Kirk's murder.

Inbox is full of horrible people that have celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



Will continue exposing them. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 11, 2025

In addition to the call to action to get people registered to vote, Presler is devoting himself to exposing people who glory in Kirk's assassination.

This person states, the day before the assassination, that "Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow and I hope someone evaporates him literally." He wrote this in a reply to his own original X message, which states, "Lets [sic] just say that something big will happen tomorrow."

Another sicko, they should investigate this one 👇 pic.twitter.com/wNibXF4fee — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) September 10, 2025

The NAACP chair in Meadville, Pa., Marcia Metcalfe, is jubilant about Kirk's murder. Presler expected more from a person who stands up for civil rights, such as freedom of speech.

Meet Marcia Metcalfe.



She’s the Chair of the NAACP in Meadville, PA.



“I guess sometimes karma really is a b*tch.”



📍Meadville, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/vA4DO471mN — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 10, 2025

Presler exposed a public school teacher who claimed that something Kirk did or said resulted in his assassination on Wednesday. Teacher Chris Condon, who's educating young minds in the same Pennsylvania town, fancied himself a judge and decided that Kirk reaped what he sowed.

Presler suggested that parents with children at Meadville Area Senior High School "peacefully let the school know how you feel about this teacher."

Chris Condon is a teacher at Meadville Area Senior High School.



Please make sure to peacefully let the school know how you feel about this teacher.



It’s a public school, by the way. pic.twitter.com/v11igcBRh4 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 10, 2025

The technology teacher wrote, "the entire atmosphere has been stoked by conservative media and vastly amplified by MAGA bulls**t [he spelled it out for his social media fans]. They will reap what they sow."

Question for the class: Can you be a technology teacher without knowing how to read what Charlie Kirk has actually said?

The following loser is a transgender librarian at the Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill, Pa., who thought saying "Literally slay," was clever.

Meet Evelynn Sarff.



A transgender person in Camp Hill, PA.



Evelynn works at Fredricksen Library.



“Literally slay.”



Why is this okay? pic.twitter.com/cvSC2qpjhS — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 11, 2025

A Democrat Party HQ in Connecticut posted, "Charlie Kirk got exactly what he deserved."

The Simsbury, Connecticut Democrat Party just posted this



Believe them when they tell you who they are pic.twitter.com/dq6R2lSFqZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2025

Dozens of examples abound on Presler's X timeline. Go and take a peek.

Finally, Presler encouraged U.S. Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster to move Trump's personnel choices through the august club of 100. After all, Presler reasons, "they literally ARE killing us" what have we got to lose?

Now, let's get going. We've got a country to save.

