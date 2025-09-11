Another Popular GOP Activist Throws Down on the Left After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Victoria Taft | 9:28 AM on September 11, 2025
Townhall Media

"Don't you get it?" Scott Presler wrote on his social media accounts after Charlie Kirk was gunned down on Wednesday. "They want us dead." 

And so, the long-haired GOP activist who's done more to register voters than practically anyone else is using his outrage to strike back at the people mocking the assassination of the popular Kirk and urging Christians and others sitting on the sidelines to get in the game.

The young man who calls himself "The Persistence," for all of his success in registering GOP voters, was like the rest of us — shocked and devastated — at the murderous attack. But he wants to use the moment to spur Republicans to fight back — at the polls. 

Presler wrote in a TruthSocial post that the left works "24/7 to destroy us [and] we can’t even get conservatives to participate in elections." 

"We are watching the decline of our country [and] — despite being keenly aware — millions are sitting on the sidelines," he vented.

 

He scolded Christians, of which Charlie Kirk was one, for staying out of politics.

After Kirk was assassinated in front of thousands of college students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, I admit growing concerned about my other favorite young Republican activist, Presler. When I found him online, Presler was kicking butt and taking names of people mocking Kirk's murder. 

In addition to the call to action to get people registered to vote, Presler is devoting himself to exposing people who glory in Kirk's assassination. 

This person states, the day before the assassination, that "Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow and I hope someone evaporates him literally." He wrote this in a reply to his own original X message, which states, "Lets [sic] just say that something big will happen tomorrow." 

The NAACP chair in Meadville, Pa., Marcia Metcalfe, is jubilant about Kirk's murder. Presler expected more from a person who stands up for civil rights, such as freedom of speech. 

Presler exposed a public school teacher who claimed that something Kirk did or said resulted in his assassination on Wednesday. Teacher Chris Condon, who's educating young minds in the same Pennsylvania town, fancied himself a judge and decided that Kirk reaped what he sowed.

Presler suggested that parents with children at Meadville Area Senior High School "peacefully let the school know how you feel about this teacher." 

The technology teacher wrote, "the entire atmosphere has been stoked by conservative media and vastly amplified by MAGA bulls**t [he spelled it out for his social media fans]. They will reap what they sow."  

Question for the class: Can you be a technology teacher without knowing how to read what Charlie Kirk has actually said?

The following loser is a transgender librarian at the Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill, Pa., who thought saying "Literally slay," was clever. 

A Democrat Party HQ in Connecticut posted, "Charlie Kirk got exactly what he deserved."

Dozens of examples abound on Presler's X timeline. Go and take a peek. 

Related: An Assassination That Unleashed an Army of Charlie Kirks

Finally, Presler encouraged U.S. Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster to move Trump's personnel choices through the august club of 100. After all, Presler reasons, "they literally ARE killing us" what have we got to lose?

Now, let's get going. We've got a country to save.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the "Adult in the Room Podcast."

