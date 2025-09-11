BLESS Our Nation: A Path Forward After Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s murder shocked America. He should be alive today, smiling as he always did, encouraging young people, and returning home to his wife and children. Instead, his death has become a grim revelation. Conservatives see now, more clearly than ever, that the Left not only despises us but celebrates when one of our own is struck down. That grief and anger are real. But if it is to mean anything, we must transform our emotions into action.

Charlie’s life was defined by courage, good humor, and conviction. He was fearless in speaking the truth, but he did it with a smile and an outstretched hand, and endless energy. If his death galvanizes us, then we owe it to him — and to our country — to channel our energy in the same spirit. What we need now is direction.

And what we can do is BLESS our nation.

BLESS: Five Ways to Push Back

Build — Create strong families, faith, and parallel institutions.

— Create strong families, faith, and parallel institutions. Live — Speak boldly, show courage, model real tolerance.

— Speak boldly, show courage, model real tolerance. Engage — Vote, run locally, tell better stories, use joy.

— Vote, run locally, tell better stories, use joy. Starve — Cut off money and attention to corrupt institutions.

— Cut off money and attention to corrupt institutions. Strike — Expose hypocrisy, boycott rot, refuse cooperation.

There are things in each of these five categories that every individual can do, starting today, to honor our ideals and push back against the tide. These are not tasks for Washington or for some distant leader. They are for us, ordinary Americans.

Build Strong Foundations

Create lasting alternatives that make the mob irrelevant.

Build Parallel Institutions – Support conservative-friendly media, schools, and businesses. Put your money where your values are. Strengthen Families – Invest in your marriage, raise your kids with intention, model stability and love. Guard Your Kids – Stay involved in their education. Remove them from schools that indoctrinate instead of teach. Reclaim Faith and Community – Attend church, join civic groups, and root yourself in institutions that unite instead of divide. Buy Conservative, Sell Conservative – Direct your commerce toward businesses that share your values. Start your own if none exist.

Live Boldly and Courageously

Be the visible alternative to fear and conformity.

Speak Out – Call out hatred and lies wherever you see them. Silence emboldens the mob. Refuse Self-Censorship – Don’t whisper your beliefs. Speak plainly and unapologetically. Be Open About Politics – Let people know you’re conservative and a good neighbor. Break their stereotypes. Practice Civil Courage – Back up others who speak truth. Lone voices falter; many voices stand. Mentor the Next Generation – Teach young conservatives history, skills, and confidence. Model Real Tolerance – Treat opponents as human, even when they don’t return the courtesy.

Engage in Politics and Culture

Take ground instead of surrendering it.

Get Involved – Vote, register others, share conservative values, and support strong candidates. Run for Local Office – School boards, councils, commissions—ordinary people can step in and make a difference. Tell Better Stories – Write books, make films, record podcasts. Win hearts through narrative, not just argument. Use Humor and Joy – Laugh, mock, and use satire. Joy cuts deeper than rage.

Starve the Beast

Deny attention and money to institutions that hate you.

Demonetize – Cancel hostile media subscriptions, avoid clickbait, turn off the TV. Starve the Outrage Machine – Don’t amplify the Left’s loudest radicals, even to mock them. Outrage is their oxygen. Invest in Independent Media – Subscribe, share, and donate to alternative voices that tell the truth.

Strike at Corruption

Shine light, apply pressure, and refuse to cooperate with rot.

Expose Hypocrisy – Share evidence of double standards, lies, and corruption whenever you see them. Organize Boycotts and Buycotts – Withdraw your spending from woke corporations; reward those that stand firm. Flood With Feedback – Write letters, send emails, and make phone calls when networks, schools, or businesses cross the line. Document and Share – Use your phone to record incidents of bias, indoctrination, or hate. Share them widely. Withhold Cooperation – Don’t play along with pronoun games, ideological trainings, or dishonest language. Respectfully refuse. Reform or Replace Locally – When your local group, club, organization, or even church caves to leftist ideology, push for reform—or start a competing one.

We cannot control the hatred of others, but we can control how we respond. We can build, live, engage, starve, and strike.

So here is the challenge: choose at least three actions from this list — each from a different category — and commit to them in your own life. If you’re ambitious, take on one from each category. The more of us who act with consistency and courage, the sooner we will beat back the liberal poison that is killing our nation.

Let's bless America with renewal. Together, we can make America great again from the bottom up.

