Emails Show Fauci Directing Recipients to Delete Emails After Telling Congress He Did No Such Thing

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has revealed the existence of emails that show former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci requesting recipients of emails delete them after reading.

Fauci testified under oath before Paul's committee that he had never requested the deletion of any records.

🚨BREAKING: Newly released emails show Fauci directed colleagues to "delete this after you read it"—dating back to Feb. 2020.



He denied it under oath. These documents are now public, and Fauci will finally testify before Chairman Rand Paul.

Paul has "requested" Fauci to appear before his committee sometime before the end of the year.

“These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress,” Paul wrote to Fauci.

Fauci won't have to appear unless the committee subpoenas him. And given Joe Biden's last-minute pardon of Fauci and dozens of others, he is unlikely to be tried for any crime he might have committed while NIAID chief. Unless the pardons can be invalidated, a very unlikely scenario, Fauci will live out his life a free man.

That won't stop Paul from digging into this manure pile. The question is: Will Paul find a pony or just more manure?

Dr. Fauci is a liar. This much was known from his battles with Paul over his definition of "gain-of-function research." Fauci insisted that because the research didn't match the definition of gain-of-function exactly, he was in the clear.

Fauci was technically correct, but try as he might, Paul could never get Fauci to admit he was engaged in risky research.

Washington Times:

During his June 2024 testimony before House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Fauci was asked if he had ever deleted records, and he responded, “No”

He was similarly asked if he had ever attempted to obstruct Freedom of Information Act or release of public documents, and if he had deleted emails or records related to Wuhan lab or origins of virus

Dr. Fauci again responded “no” to those questions

Letter notes these denials contradict newly obtained email evidence.

Several NIAID employees have been under investigation for their roles in obstructing the Oversight Committee's inquiry into COVID origins.

Washington Times:

The House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic uncovered that one of Fauci’s top aides and scientific advisers, David Morens, had been using his personal email address to avoid Freedom of Information Act requests. Morens also, in various emails, referred to a “back channel” to get messages to Fauci. During his testimony before House Oversight, Morens referred to this and other quips in email correspondences as inside jokes made in regrettably poor taste. Another one of Fauci’s aides, NIAID chief of staff Greg Folkers, intentionally misspelled words in emails to avoid FOIA requests and other evasion tactics.

Paul has written a book on the origins of COVID-19 based on testimony given before his committee and his access to classified intelligence files. In it, he posits “a convergence of interests” that led to the cover-up.

In my new book, "Deception," I go into detail about how Anthony Fauci was trying to cover up his role in gain-of-function research while he told the rest of the world COVID began from animal transmission.



If the pandemic began from animal transmission, why was he using burner…

Any "smoking gun" evidence that would finger Fauci, the Chinese, EcoHealth Alliance CEO Peter Daszak, or any other major players in this "convergence of interests" is probably long gone.

