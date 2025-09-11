BREAKING: Officials Give Update on Manhunt for Charlie Kirk's Killer

Law enforcement officials in Utah and the FBI conducted their rescheduled press conference Thursday evening following the earlier cancellation of the midday briefing. The initial press conference had been called off less than an hour before its scheduled start time, with Utah Department of Public Safety communications director Hillary Koellner citing "rapid developments" in the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino traveled to Salt Lake City and attended the evening briefing but did not speak during the press conference. The briefing focused on providing updates to the public about the ongoing manhunt for Charlie Kirk's assassin, who shot and killed the conservative activist Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Authorities released new surveillance footage and enhanced still images from the investigation during the press conference. The video shows the suspect fleeing the scene after the shooting and climbing off the edge of the building where he had positioned himself to fire the fatal shot. Investigators reported that the suspect left behind palm impressions, shoe prints, and DNA evidence at the scene.

The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest. Information about this developing investigation can be found… pic.twitter.com/woZacCxYgE — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

The enhanced still images revealed details about the suspect's appearance, including a t-shirt, backpack, hat with a triangle logo, and Converse tennis shoes. The surveillance footage has helped authorities track the suspect's movements and locate the firearm that was abandoned after the shooting.

The investigation has generated significant public response, with authorities receiving more than 7,000 tips from the public—reportedly the highest number of tips received since the Boston Marathon bombing. Investigators have conducted 200 witness interviews and are processing forensic evidence at both state and federal laboratories.

Governor Spencer Cox expressed gratitude to Director Patel and federal law enforcement for their assistance with local agencies. He emphasized that law enforcement "cannot do our job without the public's help" in solving the case.

No questions were taken from reporters during the press conference.

Cox also addressed concerns about misinformation circulating on social media platforms regarding the investigation, warning the public about "a tremendous amount of disinformation" being spread online. The governor made a commitment that prosecutors will pursue the death penalty in this case.

