It's About Time: Barron Trump Moves Back in With Mom and Dad

When the Trump family announced in the summer of 2024 that First Son Barron Trump would be attending his freshman year at New York University's Stern School of Business, I was gobsmacked.

The conservative fighter in me was aghast that this family, so wronged and pilloried by the city of New York, would send their golden boy there for his education. I was already well into my personal boycott of the city that had hauled a former president into court repeatedly with trumped-up prosecutorial campaigns of dubious legality. It's also the home of too many citizens who would shockingly vote to convict a former president of these flimsy, ridiculous, evidence-free, and blatantly political charges.

I also couldn't believe that the Trumps would send their son to such a left-wing university. NYU doesn't deserve to count Barron Trump among its students. The president and first lady should have rewarded a pro-freedom, pro-America school with their tuition cash, like Liberty U or Hillsdale. Or they should at least have entrusted their son to a more neutral place.

“It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” Donald Trump said at the time. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”

But even more than my negative political reaction, the mom in me was terrified.

Donald Trump was shot once and was almost shot a second time. Barron Trump is six feet, seven inches tall. He stands a full head taller than the crowds of students and New Yorkers around him. Unless he is surrounded by a ring of extra-tall Secret Service all the time, he is an easy target for a deranged shooter or a political terrorist.

And people were definitely targeting Trump that summer. The left's hatred for President Trump was and is so intense that it's frightening. How better to hurt the man than to execute his beloved son‚ who, incidentally, is also a meme star and favorite of the upcoming young MAGA generation and a great hope for the future?

If I were Melania, my anxiety for my child would have been through the roof.

Nonetheless, a year ago, Barron reported to NYU for his freshman year. He lived in Trump Tower and commuted downtown for classes, surrounded by his Secret Service detail.

Today, as the nation reels from the broad-daylight slaying of conservative culture champion Charlie Kirk — who was speaking on a college campus when he was shot — news comes that Barron is studying somewhere safer this year.

Thankfully, the Trumps seem to have finally reached the limit of their risk tolerance for their son. For his sophomore year of college, Barron will reside in the safety of the White House, surrounded by many layers of protection and security. The youngest of the president's children will attend classes at NYU's Washington, D.C., campus for at least this semester.

I continue to admire this family's courage and perseverance as they go about their lives, even as radical leftist maniacs assassinate human objects of their political hatred with increasing frequency.

May God protect and bless the Trump family, the Kirk family, and all who love truth, peace, and their fellow man.

