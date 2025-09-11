Years ago, on another sunny September day, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked three airliners and crashed them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. It changed the nation forever.

However, on United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth plane, which was likely bound for the U.S. Capitol, a small group of men decided that the terrorists would not make their destination. They fought back and stormed the cockpit, forcing the plane down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Their rallying cry came from passenger Todd Beamer, who said, “Let’s roll.”

Everyone who is of age remembers where they were that day and the impact those events had on them. I remember the photos of the firefighters on the scenee—dirty, haggard, and exhausted from their efforts to rescue people from the hell unfolding in the World Trade Center. Those photos moved me to think in terms of what I was giving back to my community. I didn’t want to simply show up to an incident and write about it; I suddenly wanted to be part of the solution. So I decided to become a wildland firefighter.

The professionals at the Forest Service advised me that I was too old to change trajectories in life (I was in my early 30s), too fat (true), and in overall lousy physical condition (guilty as charged).

So, I began a regimen of sit-ups and push-ups, along with a strict diet. To pass the pack test required to become a firefighter, which involves walking three miles in 45 minutes carrying 45 pounds, I borrowed a tactical backpack from a SWAT sniper buddy, filled it with 45 pounds of random crap from my house, and walked interminable laps around the high school track. I bought a lot of bags of ice, because the shin splints were explosive. I went to fire school and took a weather spotting class. And what the hell, I made it.

My point is that when one sets out to do a thing, one may not be equipped with the tools, knowledge, or even the innate ability to accomplish the stated goal. But it is often possible to acquire those tools, the knowledge, and the requisite ability. We need not leave the fight to the experts or the celebrities.

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, many have opined that there will never be another person like him. And that is true. But, there have also been predictions that the heinous act at Utah Valley University will give rise to an entire generation of those who will follow in his footsteps. Let us hope that is also true.

You may not have Charlie’s stage presence or communication skills, but you may be able to develop those skills. You may not have his recall abilities; if you can’t develop them, there are ways around that problem. You may not have the knowledge he had of history and current events. Charlie was largely self-educated. You have access to the same books, periodicals, and databases he did.

Maybe pubic speaking is not your forté, and perhaps you would prefer to avoid college campuses and public events. In that case, maybe you can write, research, teach, or mentor. There may be a child, grandchild, or other young person in your life who could benefit from what you have to share and from your inspiration. You can organize your like-minded friends and neighbors.

Everyone can do something; it is up to you to find your thing and make it count.

The men on Flight 93 were not experts in counterterrorism, but they stopped an attack on the Capitol.

Let the Leftists indulge in their satanic Mardi Gras. Let us take the time to mourn and to cope with the loss and, yes, even the rage. But when those moments have passed, it will be time to get to work.

Let’s roll.

