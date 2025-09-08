The Morning Briefing: Media Blackout Regarding Charlotte Murder Is Pure Evil

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lactose intolerance is never seen in public with peanut allergies or Whitesnake tribute bands.

There is a lot of darkness out there. I've been wrestling with what to say to kick this off; something deep and insightful. Really all I want to do is punch something. The nightmarish video from Charlotte, N.C. of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska being murdered by a psychopath who was roaming freely thanks to the Democrats' violent felon fetish is sickening and infuriating.

Hence the desire to punch something.

This is a story that is difficult to tell, but needs to be told. Guess who isn't telling it, though? Our enemy of the people "journalists" in the mainstream media. It doesn't reflect well at all on the Democrats' crime policies, so their propaganda wing is protecting them. This is from a post Athena wrote yesterday:

0 AP stories on this deadly attack

0 PBS stories on this deadly attack

0 NYT stories on this deadly attack

0 NPR stories on this deadly attack

0 WSJ stories on this deadly attack

0 BBC stories on this deadly attack

0 CNN stories on this deadly attack

0 WAPO stories on this… pic.twitter.com/962qmFOBNm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2025

That's a whole lotta nothing there. Here's Athena's follow-up to that:

The only explanation I've seen anywhere is, "Oh, it was never covered nationally because it was only a local story." Sure. Like George Floyd's overdose in police custody was only a local story. Good luck with that dodge, lefties. In all fairness to Democrats, their policies have made this situation so common that it may well have disappeared into the din. A violent lunatic with fourteen previous arrests under his belt but who still freely roamed the streets randomly and viciously stabbed a young woman on the train, killing her. The murder occurred over two weeks ago, and they had every reason to believe the "local crime story" was as dead as the beautiful young victim.

The context is most important here. This murder was committed at a time when the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are busy painting President Trump as a raging fascist for making the streets of Washington, D.C. safer. The crux of Trump's justification for bringing a federal solution to the capital — and soon to Chicago — is that cities that have been run by the Democrats for a very long time are dangerous hellholes precisely because of the Dems' criminal-friendly policies.

Charlotte is on a 16-year run of Dem mayors.

Obviously, the murder of an innocent young woman by a serial offender who was repeatedly set free to commit more crimes in a Dem-run city doesn't fit the narrative at all. The narrative that says things aren't as bad as the Trump administration keeps telling us. There should be nothing but outrage in response to this young woman's murder, but the Democratic mayor in Charlotte is actively trying to throttle the news:

What a disgusting human being @CLTMayor is.



She thanks the media for not reporting the story because it would make her and her beloved party culpable.



This is what you get when you elect Democrats and weak Republicans. https://t.co/5s1WxjXkjb — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) September 8, 2025

The line "our media partners" is chilling here. What happened to a media/journalist class that speaks truth to power?

The mayor's lengthy blah, blah, blah, comments about the killer's mental health struggles and homeless people were so off base they bordered on victim-shaming. Matt has more on that here. As his headline says, "The Democratic Party Is a Threat to Our Safety." Dems are a threat to their own safety too, of course, they're just so blinded by radical ideology that they can't see it. Leftist extremists are always the most surprised to find out that they've become victims of their own policies.

Athena wrote that this should damage the Democrats in the midterm elections next year. I'll be writing more about that this week.

I wrote recently that the Democrats like to rile up their preferred victim groups and have them do their dirty work. Repeat violent offenders are most definitely one of those groups. Heaven save us from rich liberals who think that most murderers are just misunderstood.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Good to be back after the Labor Day hiatus last week. I know I was working, but I had to take a break from something for the day. We will begin with this from our friend Alex K:

Thanks for the Sound of Music clip-a movie that could never be made today. Although, I shudder to think what a remake would look like. Even though the story takes place in 1930’s Austria, Maria would have to be Hispanic, despite all his children Captain Von Trapp would be gay and be uncle Max’s partner, at least one of the children would be gay(betting on the kid who hits that high note), Leisle after Rolf’s betrayal would decide to transition to “Lester”, Whoopi’s Goldberg could reprise her sister act role as the Reverend Mother - overseeing the convent full of various race and ethnic groups, including several trans nuns who would all rant about the abuses of the Catholic Church, and, finally, they would have to gloss over the fact that “Nazi” is taken from the German words for National Socialist.

And Captain von Trapp would, of course, tug all the heartstrings with his rendition of "Gaydelweiss" (full disclosure: that's my line but I came up with it years ago on Twitter).

DT writes:

Stephen, PLEASE!!!! Post JK Rowling's questions that you referenced in Tuesday's Morning Briefing. I'd love to see just how she frames things

DT — the questions were in Matt's post that I referenced in that Briefing. Just click on "Show More" on Rowling's tweet.

This is from Jonathan S.

Here's a four-line poem (quatrain??) of sorts regarding Thursday's SQN about using Crisco (TM) for waterslides, IIRC:

Sometimes the figures of speech displayed

Are, of a sort, quite renegade,

But few will pass the verbal chortling

When Kruiser tried to lengthen shortening! Kudos,

BTW, on deciding to go to church services well protected. The little country church I pastor has a few men, and maybe some ladies, who might well agree that better prepared is the best way to be (not an intentional rhyme).

Keep up the good work, neighbor!

Thank you for that, Jonathan! WELL PLAYED, INDEED. I'm writing this on Sunday, so here's a snapshot of my forgetfulness. I got ready for Mass really early today and managed to forget my missal, offertory envelope, and the 9mm. My big takeaway from the experience is that I work better under pressure and when I'm rushed.

This is from our buddy Brice:

There are few women deserving of the title warrior goddess. JK Rowling has earned it along with Riley Gaines and Tulsi Gabbard. JK has eff you money but recognized this insanity and has refused to back down to the woke overlords demanding compliance. Riley should be a dentist by now but as a young woman she took on the most powerful victim group possibly in the world. I personally wouldn't have had the courage at her age to take on any fight of this nature. Plus she destroys Olbermann everytime he tries to troll her. Why lump Tulsi with these two? After the Biden Administration declared her to be a threat deserving special treatment from TSA and air marshals... Tulsi figured out who the real totalitarians are... and now as DNI is exposing the corruption of the Washington establishment... which is true courage... and I'd be shocked if Hillary hasn't put a contract out on Tulsi.

Excellent, excellent points. Rowling could be on an island, not paying attention to anyone but the guys who are bringing her drinks. Riley Gaines REALLY put herself out there, and I'm glad that her efforts are changing things in women's sports, especially as the father of a female athlete. As for Tulsi, I won't be disabused of the notion that the Biden Stasi red-flagged her because she embarrassed Kamala Harris in a primary debate, which hastened Princess Cackles' exit from the race. She totally called in a favor.

This is from Paul in Indiana:

I read your post everyday.

You wrote the following today; "They're the ones who first made the "rhetoric" argument; now they have to live with it".

Do you think they'll live with it? They have no morals, ethics or conscience. They've killed millions of babies; what's a few more kids on the democrat altar of gun control?

It's a means to an end; permanent democrat power!

Thank You!

Thank you, Paul. The Dems will eventually (in this life or the next) have to live with the consequences of their lunacy.

We will wrap things up with this from Laura:

On Monday, August 25, you wrote:

I've also never been to Spain, but I kinda like the music.

I merely wanted to say thanks for the Three Dog Night reference ... I had that single on 45. Good Lord.

And now I'm listening to it on Spotify because I do love that tune.

Add this technological progression to the list of reasons why this is the BEST timeline to be alive

Gratefully, Laura

I listened to that a lot that week. I think Three Dog Night is criminally underrated. Kids today!

Also, they say the ladies are insane there.

Good enough for me.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in! The Mailbag will be back next Monday.

Everything Isn't Awful

Me: Look, but don’t make it obvious..



My friends: pic.twitter.com/ikbVgwKPcv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 7, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

TFW the subject of the breakup song you're singing is playing guitar and singing along with you.

