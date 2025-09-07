Nearly 100 Shot in Chicago Over Two Weeks; Trump Condemns Violence

President Donald Trump is disgusted that Chicago Democrats won’t accept his offer to deploy the National Guard to clean up the city, as he did in Washington, D.C.

Shootings in Chicago over the previous two weekends reportedly left more than 90 injured, with more than a dozen killed. No wonder Trump exclaimed furiously, “You think there's worse than that?” Of course, so many Democrat-run cities are cesspools.

.@POTUS goes off on the Fake News for downplaying crime in Chicago: "You know how many people were killed in Chicago last weekend? Eight. You know how many people were killed in Chicago the week before? Seven... 74 people were wounded. You think there's worse than that?" pic.twitter.com/xNLcKWncs4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

The weekend of August 23, at least six people were killed and 27 injured in Chicago due to shootings, per CBS News. Based on what Trump told reporters, it seems a seventh casualty was subsequently confirmed. The victims had an age ranged in age from five to 48 years old. CBS noted that the 19-year-old who was shot survived, but the “5-year-old boy was inside an apartment when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.” A 17-year-old victim also died.

As for Labor Day weekend, at least 58 people were shot, eight of them fatally, according to ABC7 News. This included a mass shooting of five people that left a 17-year-old in critical condition, and a drive-by shooting that injured seven people. Both shootings occurred in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Ald. Pat Howell told ABC7, "I have long asked for additional police manpower to deal with large illegal gatherings and pop-up parties that routinely occur throughout the Bronzeville neighborhood.” The Chicago Sun-Times put the number of dead at nine and injured at 52.

Based on the numbers listed above, at least 91 Chicagoans were shot across the two weekends. If Trump and the Chicago Sun-Times were correct about their stats, the number could be as much as 95. Either way, it’s nearly 100 shot. And no doubt this weekend there will be more shootings. Thank goodness Chicago has strict gun control, so only criminals have weapons.

Yet Chicago Democrats stubbornly refuse to accept Trump’s offered aid, because to them neither black lives nor any other lives matter. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker even sneered, “Look, big cities have crime. There’s no doubt about it. But let’s just pay attention to what President Trump is doing in targeting Chicago.” Yes, he’s trying to save lives. Unlike elitist Pritzker.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized the egregious crisis of violent crime in Chicago, fueled by woke policies. “You know how many people were killed in Chicago last weekend? Eight. You know how many people were killed in Chicago the week before? Seven,” he stated. “Do you know how many people were wounded? 74 people were wounded. Do you think there's worse than that? I don’t think so.”

It is not quite clear where he got the 74 wounded stat, although by combining that number of wounded for both weekends it could be 79 or lower, depending on which report you look at.

Violent crime is totally out of control in Chicago. This crisis desperately needs to be addressed.

