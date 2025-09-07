The Democratic Party Is a Threat to Our Safety

The tragic murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month is a glaring example of the dangerous consequences of the Democratic Party’s current stance on crime. Zarutska, after finishing her shift at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria, boarded a nearly empty light rail train only to be violently stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown, a 34-year-old career felon with a criminal record stretching back nearly two decades.

Advertisement

Video of the attack is hard to watch. There was no interaction or provocation—Brown simply pulled a knife and attacked her. This brutal, senseless act is not just a tragic loss of life; it’s a direct byproduct of how far left-wing policies have prioritized ideology over public safety.

Charlotte’s Mayor Vi Lyles’ response to this senseless killing revealed the disturbing direction of modern Democratic leadership. Instead of naming Zarutska or condemning the act outright, Lyles chose to focus on the suspect’s supposed mental health struggles and homelessness, cautioning against demonizing the homeless. She framed homelessness and mental illness as public health issues requiring "compassion and treatment," while asserting that the city’s transit system remains "mostly safe."

This kind of gutless political correctness, where the needs of innocent victims are swept under the rug for the sake of compassion and empathy for the perpetrators is exactly why crime has soared in blue cities, and why Americans feel increasingly unsafe.

Lyles doubled down by asserting that homeless individuals are more often the victims rather than perpetrators of crime and vowed to "improve services" through collaboration with various civic groups. But let’s be honest: what the city needs is not more studies and committees but firm arrests and strict law enforcement. The repeated leniency of the criminal justice system in this case enabled Brown to remain on the streets despite his long rap sheet. He had been arrested at least 14 times and was even released without bail after a January arrest, pending trial, before he murdered Zarutska. This isn’t just a failure—it’s a dangerous pattern enabled by policies that excuse crime instead of punishing it.

Advertisement

Related: The Image That Killed the Democrats in 2026 and Beyond‘

You can’t ignore the racial and political dynamics here. Zarutska was a young, hardworking white woman. Her killer, Brown, was a black career criminal who benefited from a leniency that appears to have been for political reasons—dressed up in the usual “racial equity” and “social justice” nonsense. Yet Mayor Lyles and her allies insist this has nothing to do with race or identity politics. Please. Anyone with eyes can see what’s going on. It’s impossible to believe that woke considerations like intersectionality didn’t factor into the mayor’s pathetic excuses and her refusal to fully condemn Brown.

Adding insult to injury, Mayor Lyles condemned media outlets that released security footage of the attack, thanking those who withheld the videos out of respect for Zarutska’s grieving family, while continuing to assure the public about city safety. The real reason for this censorship is clear: the video exposes the ugly truth—a black man stabbing a white woman with no provocation as they sat silently on the train for several minutes before the attack. The image is damning, and Democrats want to silence it to protect their narrative.

This isn’t just about one tragic incident in Charlotte. It reflects a larger, dangerous trend across the country, where left-wing leaders show more concern for the rights and treatment of violent criminals than for the safety and security of law-abiding citizens. The recent protests in Washington, D.C., in opposition to Trump’s successful crime reduction efforts show that this pro-crime mentality isn’t isolated. Sure, the protesters were bussed in, but still, these protests revealed a growing resistance among Democrat voters to fighting crime.

Advertisement

Democrats aren’t just wrong—they’re dangerous. Their obsession with shielding criminals and pushing soft-on-crime policies has left innocent Americans paying the price with their lives. From defunding the police to bending over backward to protect violent offenders, the left has made clear that victims don’t matter to them.