The Image That Killed the Democrats in 2026 and Beyond

And just like that, it's over for the Dems in the 2026 midterms. Maybe even the 2028 general election. Maybe this is even the final nail in their creaky, splintering, mentally ill, Marxist coffin.

Right now, they're trying to ignore it, the way they tried to pretend Hunter Biden's laptop didn't exist back in 2020. They were successful enough that time to push their vote machine over the finish line in Biden/Harris's favor, but that won't happen this time. This story, this image, is already out there.

Still, they're trying to ignore it, hoping it goes away:

0 AP stories on this deadly attack

0 PBS stories on this deadly attack

0 NYT stories on this deadly attack

0 NPR stories on this deadly attack

0 WSJ stories on this deadly attack

0 BBC stories on this deadly attack

0 CNN stories on this deadly attack

0 WAPO stories on this… pic.twitter.com/962qmFOBNm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2025

The only explanation I've seen anywhere is, "Oh, it was never covered nationally because it was only a local story." Sure. Like George Floyd's overdose in police custody was only a local story. Good luck with that dodge, lefties.

In all fairness to Democrats, their policies have made this situation so common that it may well have disappeared into the din. A violent lunatic with fourteen previous arrests under his belt but who still freely roamed the streets randomly and viciously stabbed a young woman on the train, killing her. The murder occurred over two weeks ago, and they had every reason to believe the "local crime story" was as dead as the beautiful young victim.

But then, the video emerged. It's chilling and terrifying, the horror that every urban female (and plenty of males) fears. The still image of the moment the madman's knife begins its descent is the most damning optic I've seen in years, and it will now become the face of the modern Democrat party.

It gets worse for Democrats: The victim was not only young, female, and stunning, but she was a refugee from Ukraine — one of their fetish victims.

She ran from war in Ukraine. She came here for safety.



And America FAILED her.



23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was butchered on a Charlotte light rail, her throat cut open by a violent repeat offender who had been arrested 14 times and was STILL free.



Zero news yet. pic.twitter.com/6rddKPmMTp — Stanlee (@stanleedrawss) September 7, 2025

The New York Post is one outlet that covered the story:

Haunting new video revealed the terrifying moment a homeless ex-con allegedly fatally stabbed a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee in what police said was a random attack on a Charlotte light rail train. Iryna Zarutska, who fled war-torn Ukraine for a safer life in America, was on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 p.m. Aug. 22 when she was ambushed, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The surveillance footage, released Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System or CATS, shows Zarutska boarding the train in her pizzeria uniform at 9:46 p.m. and sitting, looking at her phone, unaware of the danger behind her. Just four minutes later, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. allegedly whips out a folding knife and lunges forward, stabbing her three times, at least once in the neck, police said.

Those eyes, that brave smile, her courageous backstory — fleeing war-torn Ukraine for a chance at safety and freedom in America, taking a humble job as a pizza clerk in Charlotte, N.C.

Laken Riley, the young nursing student murdered by one of then-President Joe Biden's illegal aliens, became a poster child for stopping the invasion. The description of her murder was shocking to the public consciousness, but still, it was only words.

Robin Westman's murder and maiming of young Catholic school kids at prayer was a shocking and tragic story. It was powerful enough to finally spark the public debate about what kind of medications are given to youth with gender dysphoria and whether they are sane enough to own guns. But still, that story was also only told in words.

Here, we have the video of the savage act committed by another Democrat sacred cow, a black, homeless man — you know, the kind of sweet, innocent victim those awful racist cops are always trying to murder.

Even as Democrats surge in the streets of Washington, D.C., protesting the president's crackdown on crime, this chilling video and this electrifying still image have hit the internet. The left could not be caught further out on the wrong side of the issue. They are exposed as the heinous morons they are.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists are STORMING the streets of Washington DC to protest against the drop in crime, currently marching to the White House to tell President Trump "free DC!"



People came in from VERMONT and other blue states for this.pic.twitter.com/k4YashfsQO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2025

A confession: I do occasionally worry about Trump's over-the-top rhetoric and willingness to push the bounds of executive power even further than former President Barack Obama did. I know he's doing the right things, but every time he calls out the guard or sics the FBI on someone or blows up a boat of our enemies, I can all too easily picture the next rabid Democrat president goring my ox in the same way.

But then I see something like this, and I thank God for the man in the White House who has climbed athwart history, yelling, "Stop!" (With apologies to the Buckleys.)

Because in the end, Democrats champion mental illness, crime, and the breakdown of civil order; they champion evil. Republicans fight it. Period.

It's over, Democrats. Begone with you.

