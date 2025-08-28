Meet the Latest Gun-Totin' Christian Democrat Who Has Republicans Running Scared!

As all men who don't actively hate themselves continue to flee the Democrat party in droves, lefty strategists have been ramping up efforts to recruit and run manly candidates. That is certainly something they should be endeavoring to do, but sadly, they can't seem to hurdle a major stumbling block: They don't know what a man is any more than they know what a woman is, let alone a red-blooded patriotic Christian fellow who bows to no other man except the Lord.

But God bless them, they keep trying.

The Democrats' recent high-profile attempt to attract those who secrete their own testosterone — running Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a potential vice president — yet stands as a case study in failure.

So the left loves old white guys with guns now? GTFO, if he wasn’t a BLM shill who supported the mutilation of children they’d be protesting in front of his house! https://t.co/BX4Lf2ySgB — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 7, 2024

Remember how they patronized the huntin' and fishin' demographic with a ball cap of their own? Yeah, that fooled exactly no one.

no self-respecting hunter is wearing that God-awful mess and representing a Governor who puts tampons in boys' bathrooms because he thinks boys have menstrual cycles #TamponTim — Abri (@abriNotMe77) August 6, 2024

Now, in the 2026 midterm elections, the left imagines it will win back normal men with their latest great white hope, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand is running as a Democrat to replace retiring Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who has held the office since 2017.

Sand fits the left's shallow caricature of what a "Christian Conservative" is, and the usual clueless prog outlets are already eager to tell us how much the center-right should love him.

"Rob Sand is a gun-toting Christian from rural Iowa who goes deer hunting, drives a white Ford F-150 pickup, and opens speeches by quoting the Bible," The Telegraph deadpans. The Wall Street Journal is equally as credulous, proclaiming that "Rob Sand could almost pass for a Republican: He frequently quotes the Bible, owns two SIG Sauer handguns, goes deer hunting each fall and asks audiences to sing a few verses of 'America the Beautiful' at the start of campaign events."

Obviously, that means we on the right should be terrified of Sand. The Journal titled its article, "Meet the Democrat Who Republicans Fear in Red-State America."

The only Democrat elected to statewide office in Iowa, Sand is trying to jump to the governor’s mansion from his current state auditor post. In the process, he is offering a potential template for others in his party on how to compete in red-state America. Iowa Christian conservative leader Bob Vander Plaats recently warned Republicans that Sand is a “very real opponent” to be taken seriously. “Churchgoer, gun-toter, state auditor, taxpayers’ watchdog. Sounds a little bit like us, right?”

Oh noes! We've had it now for sure!

(As an aside, truth be told, I'm not really a fan of Democrats owning guns these days; from weaponized DOJ early-morning raids on people's homes to the latest tortured transgender twenty-something to shoot up Christian kids, it tends not to end well.)

The Telegraph's concern-troll article is similarly titled "The gun-toting Christian who could help Democrats win over Trump voters." It describes Sand as:

a rising Democratic star whose run for governor is spooking Republicans in the ruby red state. The father of two, 43, is the only Democrat to currently hold statewide office in Iowa and could hold the recipe for winning over voters in pro-Trump states. Mr Sand kicks off his campaign events by asking attendees to sing verses of “America the Beautiful” and he is not afraid of espousing opinions that Democrats have tied themselves in knots over.

I'm sold! Hold me back, fellow rock-ribbed conservatives!

And it's not just the guns and bible-thumping that will sucker us righties in: Sand makes personable social media posts in which he eats common-folk foods like these ham balls at the Iowa State Fair, doncha know!

Bacon (and ham) make everything better.



Got to try all three of Iowa's newest State Fair foods this year — the ham balls from Whatcha Smokin', bacon-chicken-ranch eggrolls, and, of course, the Scotcheroo shake. My favorite? The honey mustard ham ball. pic.twitter.com/rpcO538rTs — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) August 15, 2025

Scratch Sand's red veneer, though, and the Conservative idol image just doesn't hold up.

First of all, since we're being shallow about what constitutes a stereotypical straight white Christian male Republican, does Sand look like one? Here's his X profile pic:

Yeah, I'm not seeing it.

Worse, Sand made an ill-advised decision back in college to pick up a few modeling gigs. That's no great sin — our own first lady did the same — but somehow, it hits different when it's a guy striking poses. Iowa Field Report's Luke Martz tracked down these old photos:

Yeah, no. That does not scream "Republican manly man" to me.

Positioning yourself alongside fellow faux-centrist Dem Pete Buttigieg to campaign for Harris/Walz is not a particularly manly pose, either:





Then there's the matter of Sand's financial backing. Republican male political leadership — such as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and neighboring Ohio's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy — made their own millions. Sand married his. That's not a Republican chad move; it evokes the ghost of trophy husband John "Where do I get me uh huntin' license" Kerry-Heinz, the notorious New England gadabout who was way too comfortable spending his wife's ketchup-empire bucks on his pursuit of political power — and his elite lifestyle.

"State Auditor Rob Sand raised more than $8 million during the last calendar year, fueling speculation that he is preparing to mount a 2026 gubernatorial bid in Iowa," reported the Des Moines Register last January.

Impressive! However, "Boosted by $7 million in donations from his wife and in-laws, Sand, the only Democrat in statewide office, tallied about $8.6 million in receipts between January and December of last year… (emphasis added)." Because nothing says "real man" like letting the missus buy you a governorship.

To be fair, only three of that $7 million came from Christine Sand. The other four were contributed by Rob's mother- and father-in-law, Nancy and Nixon Lauridsen — not much better.

But ultimately, it's the same thing that trips up all these conservative LARPers. They simply cannot shake their adherence to Democrat lunacy, and that allegiance is a flashing neon sign that we are not dealing with a true conservative, a faithful Christian, or a real man.

Here's faux American Gov. Walz bragging about how his state is a haven for transgenderism on Monday — a mere two days before transgender demoniac Robin Westman shot defenseless Catholic children at prayer:

REMINDER: Governor Tim Walz signed mulitple laws in 2023 making Minnesota a sanctuary state for children to receive trans medical services. Two days ago he once again bragged about his state being a "safe haven" for transgender people. pic.twitter.com/LuNYnVznSa — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 27, 2025

Sands keeps his opinion of transing the kids to himself, preferring to attempt to straddle the fence on the issue in his public pronouncements. When asked why he opposed Iowa's new law removing "protected class" status from transgender people, he said, "I stood up against it because my faith tells me that we should treat people with kindness and respect and dignity, that everyone is a child of God. And I don’t believe that God makes mistakes."

So God didn't make a mistake when He put a girl in a boy's body? Or God didn't make a mistake when He made that boy feel like he was a girl in a boy's body?

Sands threw his fake-conservative handlers a bone by saying he didn't think boys should be in girls' sports. "But I think that they should have equal protection under the law. … They should actually have leaders that say, ‘You are welcome in this state. That you contribute to this state. That you belong here. That you are from here, and this is your home, and this state loves you the same way you love this state.’ If I’m governor, we can at least have a political culture where we have that included in the conversation.”

Unfortunately, no politician can have it both ways on the transgender issue. Either there is objective truth or there is not. Either you will be an example for impressionable children that you believe people can change sex, or you will exemplify that you understand the difference between objective and subjective things, between facts and feelings. Either you protect people's First Amendment right to think, say, and believe as they choose, or you support forcing people to lie and blaspheme.

Real men don't question God's work.

Real men protect innocent, vulnerable children.

The verdict is in: Rob Sand is not a real red-blooded, patriotic, straight, white, male Christian Conservative.

