CBS Forced Into Embarrassing Policy Shift After Latest Editing Scandal

CBS News once again tried to hide the truth—this time by whitewashing the story of a violent MS-13 thug. During her appearance on “Face the Nation,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned about the threat posed by Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant with ties to MS-13 and human trafficking. But instead of letting viewers hear the unvarnished facts, CBS chose to sanitize the segment and shield its audience from the brutal reality of who this criminal really is.

When Noem sat down for the interview, she was armed with facts about Abrego Garcia that would make any reasonable person's skin crawl. The secretary described him as "a known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member, an individual who was a wife-beater, and someone who was so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors." She even noted that "his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off, he was so sick in what he was doing, how he was treating small children."

But CBS viewers never heard any of that. Instead, they got a sanitized snippet where Noem simply said, "And the one thing that we will continue to do is to make sure he doesn't walk free in the United States of America." That's it. All the disturbing details about his predatory behavior toward children and his connections to one of America's most violent gangs? Gone.

Noem wasn't having it. After the interview aired, she fired back hard. "This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia," she said in a statement. "Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety." She even posted a comparison video on X showing exactly what CBS cut out, making its deception crystal clear.

Just two months earlier, Paramount settled President Trump's lawsuit for a whopping $16 million over a deceptively edited "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris. That interview allegedly made Harris appear more coherent than she actually was during the original filming. You'd think getting hit with a massive settlement would teach CBS a lesson about honest editing practices.

Instead, it doubled down on its deceptive ways.

The pattern here is unmistakable. CBS consistently edits interviews in ways that serve its preferred narrative, whether that means making Democrats look better or downplaying the severity of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. When Noem tried to inform the American people about a dangerous predator who targets children, CBS decided that information wasn't suitable for its audience.

Following our report, a network spokesperson contacted PJ Media, citing “time constraints” as the reason for the omission and insisting that all editorial standards were met. The spokesperson also noted that the full interview was available on YouTube, presenting that as justification for what aired on television.

However, the network's defensive posture crumbled faster than a house of cards once the heat got turned up. After what CBS euphemistically called "audience feedback over the past week," it announced a policy change.

“FACE THE NATION will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions),” the network said in a statement. “This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online.”

The network's quick reversal to live interviews suggests it knows it got caught red-handed. But the damage is already done. How many other interviews has CBS edited to fit their agenda? How many important details have viewers missed because CBS decided they couldn't handle the truth? With CBS's track record, another costly lawsuit might be exactly what it deserves.

