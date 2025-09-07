Kamala Just Got a Humiliating Reality Check About Her Irrelevance

Kamala Harris just suffered a major humiliation in Los Angeles, and it’s one that speaks volumes about her diminished political stature… assuming she even had any political stature.

On Saturday, the LAPD quietly withdrew its officers from guarding the former vice president’s Brentwood home, ending a weeklong arrangement that had drawn fierce criticism for pulling cops away from fighting real crime in the city. For Kamala the optics couldn’t be worse. A once untouchable figure who enjoyed the trappings of high office is now struggling to find anyone willing, or obligated, to protect her.

The saga began when President Trump revoked Harris’s Secret Service protection, which Joe Biden had ordered to be extended far beyond the customary six-month window after a vice presidency. Kamala’s aides had pushed for that unusual extension, claiming safety concerns, and Biden obliged—granting cover for another two years. Trump, upon retaking office, terminated that special privilege. That ought to have settled things, but California’s Democratic leadership wasn’t about to let the embarrassment linger unaddressed. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass jumped in, directing the LAPD’s elite Metropolitan Division to step in alongside the California Highway Patrol so Harris wouldn’t appear abandoned.

Of course, those officers didn't appear out of nowhere. The LAPD diverted those officers from crime suppression duties in the San Fernando Valley—a part of Los Angeles already ravaged by spikes in theft, gangs, and violent crime. Los Angeles residents know that officers are stretched dangerously thin, yet Bass thought it appropriate to reroute them to stand guard outside a multimillion-dollar Brentwood mansion.

To say this landed poorly with rank-and-file cops is an understatement.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents front-line officers, blasted the arrangement as inappropriate and unfair. Taxpayers, they said, shouldn’t be footing the bill for a partisan security favor, not when ordinary residents endure slow response times and skyrocketing crime.

On top of that, Kamala can afford her own private security. If she wants to maintain the illusion that she matters enough that she needs protection, she can pay for it herself without taking away resources meant to protect the public.

Here’s the bottom line: Kamala doesn’t face any “credible” threats according to the latest Secret Service assessments. That hasn’t stopped her from leveraging taxpayer funds and political favors to maintain an aura of extraordinary danger. Meanwhile, violent criminals prey on Los Angeles residents who don’t have the luxury of a security detail, public or private. Kamala’s plight exposes the warped priorities of California Democrats—who are more interested in protecting their political elite than their citizens.

Her fall from grace is striking. Not long ago, Democrats touted her as her party's future, with agents and staffers surrounding her and shielding her from the real world. Now, even the LAPD has said enough is enough, sending their officers back to do what Angelenos desperately need them to do: fight crime.

For Kamala Harris, the message is unmistakable: The perks of power don’t last forever, and when they vanish, so too does the illusion of importance.

Los Angeles cops refused to be pawns in Kamala Harris's security charade, ditching her detail amid skyrocketing crime. This is what happens when politicians put themselves above the public's safety.