Once Conviction Meant Death and Martyrs Faced Lions; Today’s Left Faces Cameras

These stories aren't fiction; they're part of history.

Soldiers mock a man being roasted alive on an iron frame.

A young woman calms a very nervous executioner before the sword falls.

Attackers burst into a church as a priest says Mass.

A journalist is lured home to the gallows.

Instead of being arrested, an editor sets herself on fire in her home.

Disease and authorities silence a truth-speaking doctor.

These situations aren't parables; they're testimonies. When it's real, conviction doesn't end with applause; instead, it ends with scars, trials, or graves. Saints never looked for it, but when facing torture, they embraced it. Modern martyrs faced bombs, blades, and cages, and today's LOUD left substitutes hashtags and gowns for courage.

How the Comparison Works

Three rules draw the line between the true and the false:

Awareness: they knew the danger, but pressed forward. Sacrifice: they gave flesh, freedom, or life, not just applause. Power disparity: they faced regimes, mobs, or armies far stronger than themselves.

The saints passed with wounds, modern martyrs paid with breath, and today’s preachers of virtue never walk close enough to a line that would lead to bruising.

The Saints Who Paid in Blood

St. Bartholomew

Carrying the Gospel to the east, the Apostle converted pagans and won souls, actions that sparked fury. He was captured, condemned, and flayed alive before being beheaded. Depictions of St. Bartholomew holding his own skin are not medieval exaggerations, but a reminder of the ultimate cost of faith.

St. Lawrence

Rome's deacon, Lawrence, faithfully served the poor during Emperor Valerian's persecution. When he was ordered to turn over the Church's wealth, he presented Christ's greatest treasure: widows and orphans. That defiance cost him his life in a horrible way: getting roasted alive on an iron gridiron.

According to legend, Lawrence mocked his torturers, even as he burned, proving a spirit unbroken by fire.

St. Catherine of Alexandria

Catherine, renowned for her intellect, humiliated pagan philosophers in public debate, enraging officials who condemned her to a spiked breaking wheel.

According to tradition, her touch shattered the wheel.

Ultimately, she was beheaded, yet her broken wheel became emblematic of a woman whose faith in God gave her the strength to defeat any torture devices.

St. Sebastian

Sebastian was a soldier and secret Christian who strengthened persecuted believers. After discovery, he was tied to a post and riddled with arrows.

Left for dead, he survived and returned to confront the emperor, and was then beaten to death.

There aren't many people in history who endured two executions: His first showed his courage and conviction; he could've escaped.

Saints Perpetua and Felicity

In one of the earliest true horror accounts, a noblewoman, Perpetua, and her companion slave, Felicity, recorded their imprisonment in a diary that chills readers to this day.

Entering together, they walked into the Carthage's arena to face beasts, then, finally, the executioner's sword. As the young soldier's hand trembled, Perpetua took and guided it to her throat. The serenity under the crowd's roar was legendary.

Modern Martyrs Who Knew the Cost

Ruhollah Zam

As an Iranian journalist and activist, Zam founded Amadnews, a channel that was pivotal during the 2017-2018 Tehranian protests.

He was living in exile, knowing any return home meant certain death. Unfortunately, he was lured home using false pretenses, captured, tortured, and hanged in 2020.

Zam walked into a known trap, despite knowing it meant death. He embodied a sense of conviction that vastly outlasted fear.

Irina Slavina

Slavina held the position of editor-in-chief of KozaPress in Russia and endured years of raids, harassment, and intimidation.

She made a final decision in October 2020, when she set herself on fire outside police headquarters, the station that targeted her, and left a final note: "Blame the Russian Federation for my death."

Her burnt body became the clearest indictment of a system that was designed for breaking people and that sought to break her voice.

Li Wenliang

In late 2019, a Wuhan ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang, warned his colleagues of a strange new virus that was spreading.

Instead of acknowledging his discovery, authorities arrested and silenced him, forcing him to sign statements in which he admitted to spreading rumors.

As he was dying of COVID at age 33, he pleaded for free speech with a voice that echoed beyond China, providing an example of how a totalitarian country deals with people telling the truth.

Daphne Caruana Galizia

Galizia was a Maltese investigative journalist who worked hard to expose high-level corruption and scandals tied to offshore accounts. She refused to stop despite facing endless lawsuits and threats. In October 2017, sadly, a car bomb ended her life.

"There are crooks everywhere you look." Her pen, active for years, carried the truth until the very last line.

Fr. Jacques Hamel

In July 2016, as Father Hamel, 85, celebrated Mass in a small Normandy parish, a couple of terrorists stormed the church and forced him to kneel at the altar. They slit his throat as he recited a calm prayer.

For many Catholics, Hamel's name is synonymous with modern martyrdom.

Five Loud-Spoken Leftists Who Risk Nothing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

She refers to herself as a gritty fighter for the oppressed, yet she struts into the Met Gala in a gown stitched with "Tax the Rich."

Saints wore sackcloth, martyrs wore chains, and AOC? She wore couture and ring lights. Her "sacrifice" was buffering video during an Instagram Live.

Ilhan Omar

Her infamous "Some people did something" remark about 9/11 showed her bitter tone towards the wounds America suffered that fateful day. She's perpetually the victim, while railing against the very nation giving her refuge.

Saints faced beasts, while Omar faces hashtags. Conviction costs nothing when the system shields you.

Bernie Sanders

Sanders thunders against billionaires while enjoying a tidy real estate portfolio, including three homes. Saints renounce crowns, yet Sanders guards his Senate seat like a family heirloom. When you use a bullhorn to lead the crowd in well-practiced chants and don't have to worry about bruising, you're nothing more than a cheerleader. Cheerleading doesn't equal courage.

Greta Thunberg

This young lady scolds presidents, demands panic, and choreographs photo-op arrests. Martyrs were forced to go to the executioners, not catered summits. Despite a glare that freezes cameras, there's no fear of getting scars.

Gavin Newsom

Newsom locked California down, shuttered businesses, and kept families apart, only to be photographed eating dinner with friends. That doesn't sound too controversial, but no dinner guests wore masks at the French Laundry restaurant while contemplating $400 wines.

Contemporary Conservatives Who Spoke Up and Risked Everything

Riley Gaines

Gaines was a swimmer who should've left the pool as a champion and moved on.

Instead, she became a lightning rod because of her stand against biological males competing in women's sports.

She faced danger in many forms: ridicule on campuses, threats to her safety, and her "betters" in the media elite.

I listened to her Joe Rogan broadcast from the spring of last year (mowing lawn, of course). As objective as I try to be when listening to "controversial" people, Gaines quickly won me over. I listened to an intelligent young woman with a firm conviction to defend fairness.

Riley Gaines is proof that, even in peacetime America, one's conviction can cost them dearly.

Clarence Thomas

Justice Clarence Thomas has been living under relentless assault since his 1991 confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Media outlets, political figures, and far-left hate groups have tried to paint him as compromised or corrupt, not because of evidence proving their accusations, but because of his fidelity to the Constitution. He's found himself the target of investigations, smear campaigns, and endless caricatures. Not once has Thomas bent. He has continued to write opinions based on the Constitution, sometimes a lone dissent, but always principled. His long, steady endurance under fire makes him a giant of quiet courage.

Oh, and did I mention he's a black conservative?

Jack Phillips

Jack Phillips is a baker in Colorado and the owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop. His life turned completely upside down after he said "no" to creating a wedding cake that violates his Christian beliefs.

This was the decision that sparked years of lawsuits, fines, harassment, and even death threats. He repeatedly fought case after case, some even reaching the Supreme Court, all the while risking his livelihood.

The man could've caved. Instead, he stood firm to become the embodiment of religious liberty and conscience rights.

Mike Lindell

Once, Mike was simply "the pillow guy." He became a lightning rod for scorn after the 2020 presidential election, where he developed a stance on election integrity, which cost him retail contracts, partnerships, and his personal fortune.

Lindell was routinely mocked in the media, targeted by activists, and blacklisted by businesses.

Lindell could've walked away to protect himself; instead, he doubled down and poured resources into causes he believed in.

For conservatives, Mike Lindell embodies a man who has lived a comfortable life but has sacrificed everything for his convictions.

Kyle Rittenhouse

When he was seventeen years old, Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of Kenosha, Wisconsin, entered the riots with the intent of protecting businesses and offering aid. That night could've turned deadly; Rittenhouse fired in self-defense, then faced charges that could've put him in jail for the rest of his life.

The media vilified the young man, politicians branded him a cold-blooded murderer, and mobs threatened him. He endured a public trial while facing tremendous pressure, yet emerged acquitted of all charges.

For many Americans, Kyle Rittenhouse represents the courage of standing firm in front of a stacked system and hostile culture out to completely destroy him.

Final Thoughts

Saints gave their flesh.

Modern martyrs gave their breath.

Modern conservatives, like those listed above, risked their reputations, careers, businesses, their hard-earned money, and their lives. The celebrity prophets risk nothing but a fading spotlight.

Marks of iron conviction are on display from Catherine's shattered wheel to a teenager battling for his freedom. History doesn't confuse real scars with hashtags.

When the reckoning comes, a lion's roars will NEVER be mistaken for the flash of a camera.

