Gov. Pritzker Calls U.S. Troops ‘Invaders’ — and Invading Illegal Aliens ‘Our Neighbors and Friends’

Question: When is an invader not an invader?

Answer: When he’s wearing a sombrero.

But if he swapped his sombrero for a U.S. military uniform, then he’s clearly an evil, awful invader, and the commander-in-chief is a “wannabe dictator.”

Advertisement

Welcome to the upside-down, inside-out world of Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.). It’s Orwellian Newspeak on steroids: white is black, wet is dry, and fat is… well, fat is still fat. (Even Newspeak has its limits.)

Yesterday morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social a tongue-in-cheek, “Apocalypse Now”-themed promise to deport the illegal aliens who’ve invaded Chicago, Ill. — a state with over half-a-million illegal aliens. That’s fifth most in the entire country.

Here was his post:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It’s not coincidence or happenstance that Illinois became the go-to destination for half a million illegal aliens. This was Gov. Pritzker’s deliberate policy: Illinois is a sanctuary state — a safe haven for illegal invaders — and Pritzker signed a slew of laws to further protect them from the federal government:

In 2021, he signed the Way Forward Act, which increased protections for illegals by terminating cooperation with federal immigration authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In 2024 (just in time for Election Day!), he signed legislation authorizing “undocumented citizens” to obtain Illinois driver’s licenses. (But I’m sure none of ‘em voted, because hey, that would be illegal.)

In 2025, he signed the Retention of Illinois Students and Equity (RISE) Act, which guaranteed student aid for “noncitizen students who has not obtained lawful permanent residence.”

Also in 2025, he signed the Safe Schools for All Act, which prohibited Illinois schools from cooperating with the federal government. Furthermore:

Advertisement

It would also prohibit schools from disclosing, or threatening to disclose, information about a student’s immigration status or the status of a person associated with the child. And it would require schools to develop procedures for reviewing and authorizing requests from law enforcement agents attempting to enter a school or school facility. The bill is intended to buffer K-12 students in Illinois from efforts by the Trump administration to launch mass deportations of noncitizens living in the United States without legal authorization. [emphasis added]

In other words, the entire goal of Pritzker’s legislation was to circumvent U.S. immigration policy.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s most vulnerable citizens continue to suffer shockingly high rates of violent crime:

"Black Chicagoans are 20 times more likely than their white counterparts to be killed by a gun or to be a victim of a homicide. So, we often hear in Chicago, it's a tale of two cities, and we definitely see that in the data," said Kim Smith, with the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

It’s also spiking costs for Illinois taxpayers: Last year, over $1 billion worth of healthcare benefits was spent on illegal aliens, which led to this incredulous question from Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.):

“You do not keep track of any public service dollars in the state of Illinois that goes to illegal immigrants?” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., asked Pritzker after the governor didn’t offer specifics about exactly how much Illinois spends on “illegal immigration.”

Advertisement

No matter the cost, Gov. Pritzker continues to defend the indefensible — continuing to argue that illegal aliens are actually “law-abiding”:

What Pritzker said he finds “quite disturbing, is they’re going after people who are law-abiding, who are holding down jobs, who have families here, who may have been here for a decade or two decades, and they’re often our neighbors and our friends.” […] “We have a law on the books in Illinois that says that our local law enforcement will stand up for those law-abiding, undocumented people in our states who are doing the right thing, and we’re not going to help federal officials just drag them away just because” someone thinks they could be in the country illegally, he said. [emphasis added]

Question: How the hell can you be “law-abiding” when you’re de facto breaking the law by being here?

No matter. In JB Pritzker’s upside-down, inside-out mind, invading illegal aliens are “law-abiding” — and members of the U.S. military are “invaders.”

From CBS News:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker told CBS News the Trump administration has not communicated with his state on a reported plan to send military forces to Chicago, calling the idea an "invasion" and arguing President Trump has "other aims" aside from cracking down on crime. Asked about a possible military deployment to America's third-largest city, which was recently reported by The Washington Post, Pritzker told CBS News: "It's clear that, in secret, they're planning this — well, it's an invasion with U.S. troops, if they, in fact, do that." […] Pritzker told CBS News that, if Mr. Trump sends the Guard to Chicago, voters "should understand that he has other aims, other than fighting crime." The governor argued that the president's gambit may be part of a plan to "stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections."

Advertisement

The same man who intentionally flouted federal law by inviting hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into his state — giving ‘em billions of taxpayers’ dollars, as well as valid driver’s licenses — is arguing that TRUMP is the one trying to rig an election?!

Well, sure.

That’s because Illinois’ illegal aliens are Pritzker’s “law-abiding” “neighbors and friends.” But since President Trump is attempting to enforce federal law, he’s obviously a “wannabe dictator”:

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.



This is not a joke. This is not normal.



Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator. pic.twitter.com/f87Zek7Cqb — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 6, 2025

Liberals cheered when President Eisenhower used federal troops to end segregation and enforce federal law. Now, they’re booing and hissing when the President Trump is doing the exact same thing.

If you wanna know how bass-ackwards things are, consider this: Under Pritzker’s policies, the Mexican military would, quite literally, be more welcomed in Illinois than the American military! (Plus, they’d also be eligible for free housing in Chicago’s police stations, free health care, free student aid, and valid Illinois driver’s licenses!)

If Gov. Pritzker wants to set U.S. immigration policy, he should run for federal office. What he’s doing is blatantly unconstitutional and far beyond the purview of any state governor. President Trump isn’t a “wannabe dictator” for enforcing federal law; he’s simply doing his job.

Advertisement

Perhaps Pritzker should start doing his.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!