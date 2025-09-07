Sunday Thoughts: Overcoming Evil With Good

I don’t have to tell you this, but there’s a lot of evil in the world today. That’s always been the case, but we often only see it through the lens of our current time and place.

When we see evil around us, it’s easy to react in anger or outrage. Sometimes that’s justifiable — after all, the Apostle Paul urged the church in Ephesus to “Be angry and do not sin” (Ephesians 4:26a, ESV) — but the evil in this world can drive us to sin.

But what do we do when our anger consumes us? What do we do when the evil around us makes us want to give in to our anger and sin — or when it makes us want to give up?

Paul has some prescriptions for that. Not long ago, I wrote about the “quick hits” of Romans 12, the part of that book of the Bible where Paul shifts from theological issues to more practical concerns (see the related link below).

Later in that chapter, Paul tells the Roman church:

Repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to do what is honorable in the sight of all. If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all. Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” To the contrary, “if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. Romans 12:17-21 (ESV)

In other words, when we see evil, we shouldn’t respond in kind. We shouldn’t be vigilantes, and we shouldn’t enact our own revenge. Instead, we should confront evil with good, just like Jesus did.

Sounds like a tall order, doesn’t it? I have good news, and I have bad news. The bad news? We can’t do it on our own. The good news? We can’t do it on our own.

The worst part is that sometimes that evil comes from within our own hearts. As Betterman’s Chris Harper puts it, “Your inner voice is often evil. It lies. You can’t win the battle against yourself by yourself. You need something more powerful. Instead, you are called to wait on God. You are not one to repay evil with evil. God does not need your help” (emphasis in the original).

God’s Word reminds us that He will help us overcome evil with good. The Lord reminds us in the Old Testament:

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10 (ESV) Do not say, “I will repay evil”; wait for the Lord, and he will deliver you. Proverbs 20:22 (ESV)

And in the New Testament:

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world. John 16:33 (ESV) For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith. Who is it that overcomes the world except the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God? 1 John 5:4-5 (ESV)

God’s Word charges us to not answer evil with evil, but we can’t do that on our own. How comforting is it that the Lord helps us to overcome evil with good?

Because together, with God’s help, we overcome evil with good.