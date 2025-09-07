Stephen King Makes the Dumbest Prediction About Trump Supporters

Stephen King seems to have replaced his talent for weaving chilling tales with an unhealthy obsession with Donald Trump and his supporters. Instead of focusing on novels, King has turned himself into yet another left-wing pundit who just happens to have a long list of bestsellers on his résumé.

And while his books used to inspire genuine fear, his political predictions are now nothing more than laughable, partisan nonsense. His latest declaration is so ridiculous, it proves just how consumed he’s become with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

According to King, years from now, many Americans who voted for Donald Trump will deny ever having done so. He told The Sunday Times: “Twenty or 30 years down the line, when I’ll be dead and you’ll be old, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, I never voted for Trump.’” His theory is that Trump voters will someday feel so much cultural backlash and guilt that they’ll try to erase their support from history. It’s a typically smug liberal fantasy—rooted not in reality, but in the assumption that Trump’s presidency was some kind of national disgrace.

The problem for King is that all the available evidence points in the opposite direction. Far from being ashamed of backing Trump, Republicans remain overwhelmingly loyal to him. His approval ratings among GOP voters consistently dominate, and he continues to shore up support thanks to his unapologetic America First policies. His common-sense approaches to immigration enforcement and crime resonate strongly with voters who see those issues as top priorities. If anything, more Republicans today are proudly wearing their MAGA credentials than in 2016. King’s prediction that these voters will suddenly develop mass amnesia is not only absurd; it reeks of the elitist contempt for ordinary Americans that the left can never quite hide.

But this is the same Stephen King who once compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the Gestapo, painting the men and women tasked with enforcing our nation’s immigration laws as jackbooted thugs. When you’ve gone that far off the deep end, it’s not surprising that you’d indulge in wild fantasies about a future where Trump voters renounce their past. King seems incapable of recognizing why Trump’s message resonates at all, and instead defaults to demonizing his fellow Americans as if they were villains in one of his novels.

He also doesn’t seem to care about alienating any potential Trump supporters who read his books.

I ask if he ever pauses on social media, where he is a prolific Trump critic, to consider how many of his readers are Trump supporters. “I’m aware of it. There’s never been, you know, an organised boycott,” he says. “I feel I have an obligation to say what I think and be clear about it. It’s a question, like the song says, ‘Which side are you on?’”

The last time I gave him a chance was with Under the Dome, and while the premise was promising, the execution was a disaster. He couldn’t help but jam his personal politics into the story, smothering what could have been a fascinating plot with ham-fisted commentary. The ending was so unsatisfying and contrived I swore off reading another King book. Looking at how unhinged his politics have become since then, I don’t regret that decision one bit.

Now King is confidently forecasting a “blue wave” in the 2026 midterms, predicting that Americans will rise up against Trump and his allies. Like every self-satisfied liberal who thinks the country secretly agrees with them, he believes the electorate will deliver the Democrat Party some sweeping victory. He even hopped on X to warn Trump and his team that they might be in for a rude awakening, despite his own baseless claims that Republicans are working to “rig” the outcome. These are not the thoughts of a serious political thinker. They’re the musings of a once-great storyteller who has allowed his Trump obsession to eat away at all reason.

