Camp Lejeune: More Secure Than Elections

Back in 2005, Congress passed and George W. Bush signed the Real ID Act as a means of establishing a standard of government-issued identification cards. These minimum requirements were drafted by the 9/11 Commission and given a whopping twenty years to be implemented. May 7, 2025, came and went without nary an eye batted; the country silently accepted Real IDs as the new norm.

That same day in May, Real IDs became required if a visitor wanted to enter a military installation. Why would anyone want to visit a military base? There are contractors who go for short-term construction projects, out-of-town parents visiting their active duty children, a new girlfriend who wants to shop at the exchange — any number of reasons. In the name of keeping our men and women, their families, and our assets safe, we all unanimously nodded our heads: Yes, Real IDs will make it safer.

Consider the other locations where an ID is required for access or purchase and why:

Rated R movies, to protect impressionable children from fear and violence;

Tobacco and alcohol, to protect young and developing bodies from harmful substances;

Casinos and gambling sites, to affirm financial responsibility for one's actions;

Boarding a plane, to thwart terrorism.

In short, ID requirements keep us safe. Sometimes these obligations go overboard (lookin' at you, library card), but for the most part, we trust the need for age and identity verification. But when it comes to elections, suddenly the need for a valid photo ID issued by the government is racist, an invasion of privacy, and an imminent threat to the constitutional republic that Democrat bozos want to call a democracy.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is a military base, and visitors must show ID for access. Either Camp Lejeune is a racist hindrance to freedom, or the outrage over needing an ID to vote is as manufactured as Russia Collusion™. It cannot be both.

Consider the first option: a major hub of United States Marine Corps activity is a racist hindrance to freedom — I can't even chase that rabbit because it's so ridiculous. As a Marine Corps wife, I send my active duty husband off to Camp Lejeune every morning, take my kids there for medical appointments, and enjoy socializing at base events. I am quite familiar with the base, and the biggest obstacle to liberty is the single drive-thru lane at Canes Chicken during lunchtime.

Consider the second option: the silliness of wailing and teeth gnashing over requiring a photo ID to vote. The only people who whine and complain about having to show an ID to buy liquor are under 21. If someone is bellyaching over an ID to watch a retro screening of Goodfellas, they're under 18. We all understand the rules: Some people can do certain things and other people can't, and if you want to be with the ones who can, you have to prove you are eligible.

In other words, if you have to show an ID to vote, you have to prove that you're a United States citizen over the age of 18; if you don't want to or cannot prove it, then you don't get to participate in our elections. We accept this premise everywhere else in our society, so why not at our voting booths?

Democrats and far-left progressives fighting against voter ID requirements know they cannot deliver the number of votes needed to win if the elections are honest, and they want to win. Camp Lejeune, MacDill Air Force Base, Marine Base Quantico, Camp Pendleton, Fort Bragg, 29 Palms — you name a base, and an ID is required. This is because what is inside those boundaries is important to our safety and national security. Are our elections not important to our safety and national security?

But voter registration! They’ve already identified as a voter, so why should they have to lift another finger?

The template is already set, so why not use it? Identify, and then be prepared to prove you are who you say you are.

Let's look at that in the same context as military base protection. If someone without a military ID is going to be frequenting base for a few days, they can apply for and receive a Trusted Visitor pass. This process requires them to go inside a building with a Real ID, take a photo, give a fingerprint, and provide other biometric data in the presence of an active military ID holder who signs off as the visitor's sponsor. Within a matter of minutes, that visitor is given a sheet of paper they are to carry with them every minute they are on base and provide immediately upon request — along with, you guessed it, their Real ID.

These Trusted Visitor passes are valid for a pre-determined period of time (usually not more than seven calendar days). If we go through this much trouble to keep our military intelligence, equipment, and personnel protected, why would we not afford the same dedication to the very system that makes America great?

Dear reader, the Democrats and radical progressives who stand against voter ID requirements are more interested in their power and pension than they are in any ideal they claim to support.

Thirty-six states currently require voters to show some type of identification at the polls. Consider the states that do not: Oregon, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine. What do you notice? They are all blue. Kamala Harris won every single one of these states except Pennsylvania in 2024. Coincidence? No way.

These election thieves will do all they can to paint those of us who want honest elections as pariahs. They have called us racists and bigots. They have made up asinine sob stories about the grandmas who can't go to the DMV to get an ID and "their voice matters, too!" They have shouted "voter suppression" from the rooftops, hoping people will believe we're putting boots on the necks of disadvantaged folks. Asking someone to do what has been expected and required of them their entire adult lives is "a threat to democracy" — not because we want to silence people, but because all we really want is to ensure that real, living American citizens determine the direction of our country, states, cities, schools, and lives.

The next time you hear someone screaming about the injustice of Voter ID, consider what power they have and how they get it. Then, think about what it would mean to them if that power were revoked. That nugget of truth you dig out of the legacy media stream will show you their real motives. Politicians are not interested in election integrity because they are only interested in their own power and prestige.

It is high time we started thinking about our constitutional republic in the same way we do our military. If the minimum obligation is a Real ID to get on a military base, it should be the minimum obligation to cast a vote.

