Stay Out of Our Classrooms! NJ Trying to Mandate Homeschoolers with DEI Codswallop

From the 45 goals of communism to take over America:

Goal #17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

The same communists in the Democratic Party who screamed "Stay out of our Bedrooms" are now trying to slime their way into our kids' homeschooling.

New Jersey is considering a bill that would force homeschoolers to teach a myriad of loony, left-wing propaganda to their kids. The communist curriculum includes the three-headed hydra of leftist propaganda: gender garbage, DEI, and climate studies.

FACT-O-RAMA! There is a reason homeschooling is the "fastest-growing mainstream education" plan in the U.S., with 4.2 million American kids now getting educated at home. It's because their parents don't want their children being subjected to apparatchik agitprop designed to control them.

If New Jersey parents think they'll simply "opt out" of this Pravda puffery, check out Mikie Sherill, the Democrat Governor nominee:

ATTENTION NJ VOTERS



Mikie Sherill, the Democrat nominee for NJ Governor, says that she will push an LGBTQ agenda in schools and WILL NOT allow parents to opt out.



She wants schools to groom your children.



BEWAREpic.twitter.com/19EVUFm9H4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2025

Once she forces her "LGBTQ education" on New Jersey public schools, you can bet your Ilhan Omar matryoshka nesting doll the homeschoolers will be next.

SAY WHAT-O-RAMA? What is an "LGBTQ education?"

For those homeschooling parents who are threatening to ignore the possible legislation, Big Brother Non-Binary Sibling has a plan to keep you in check. The nefarious bill will also call for homeschooled kids to submit a school year-end lookbook of what the kids have been taught. This will be reviewed by one of New Jersey's fellow traveller teachers or a psychologist.

Why a psychologist, you ask?

39. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals.

As always, tyranny comes disguised as virtue.

Leftoids are also suggesting this bill "could potentially help protect children from being trapped in abusive situations."

I'll see their "potential abusive situations" and raise them 349 pedo teachers arrested in one year.

Is there any good news? Sort of. Sherill might not win the gubernatorial race in November.

Polls currently show Sherill with an almost nine-point lead over the likely Republican candidate, Jack Cittarelli. However, another polls show a majority of independents voting for Citarelli.

Sherill didn't do well with black and Hispanic voters in the 2025 primary, where President Donald Trump did in 2024. Citarelli is expected to keep many of those voters pulling the elephant tab in November.

FACT-O-RAMA! Citarelli lost to Governor Phil Murphy in 2021 by only three points.

If Citarelli wins in November, sanity will likely ensue in New Jersey, and the state will be less likely to expropriate the minds of homeschooled kids in the Garden State.

