The Morning Briefing: Trump Begins Culling the Public Education Indoctrination Herd

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with neighborhood hamstring issues today.
Regardless of what the weather may actually be, the first day of spring is one of optimism and hope for the immediate future. People dream of emerging from winter's cloudy gloom and basking in sunshine. Here in the Sonoran Desert, we look forward to having at least a few more weeks before the outdoors becomes a convection oven.
The first day of spring 2025 will forever be etched in my mind as the day that American public education could dream about emerging from the darkness of a cloud that has been hanging around for almost half of a century.
On Thursday, President Trump continued fulfilling his campaign promises, this time coming through on one of the biggest of them all. This is from Matt:
On Thursday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order abolishing the Department of Education.
"Today, we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making. In a few moments, I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all," he said. "And it sounds strange, doesn't it? Department of Education, we're going to eliminate it. And everybody knows it's right, and the Democrats know it's right. And I hope they're going to be voting for it because, ultimately, it may come before them. But everybody knows it's right, and we have to get our children educated. We're not doing well with the world of education in this country, and we haven't for a long time."
Trump then gave a shout-out to Linda McMahon, who Trump said will hopefully be "our last secretary of Education."
I wrote in February of last year that I would vote for anyone who promised to get rid of the Department of Education. This wasn't a new campaign wish of mine. I write a lot about the fact that I've been an activist for a long time. It'll be 41 years next month since the journey began. For the first 25 years, it was all campaign-related stuff. About 16 years ago, I began shifting my focus to issues. In 2009, I attended my first political conference, which was all about school choice.
I was hooked then, and began focusing a lot of my writing on the issue.
The natural enemies of school choice are, of course, the Department of Education and the teachers' unions, both of which I developed an intense loathing for. Any superlatives I could use to describe what President Trump put into motion yesterday would be inadequate.
The utter failure of the Department of Education has been well documented. I am fond of reminding its defenders that we got a man to the moon with people who were educated long before it existed. It was never needed. As my friend and RedState colleague Teri Christoph writes, its creation was a sop from Jimmy Carter to the teachers' unions for their help in getting him elected. Thus began the unholy alliance of the Democrats, the teachers' unions and a Cabinet-level department that was solely focused on indoctrinating American public school children.
The Democrats are really going to be losing their minds over this, I mean more than usual. President Trump's executive order aims a poison arrow directly at the heart of one of their biggest cash cows and the apparatus they use to dumb down the electorate. I did a humorous but accurate exploration of the indoctrination mill in my book, "Don't Let the Hippies Shower."
Like I said, I've been all over this for some time now.
Counter-punching the Dem lies that will be flowing over Trump's move is going to keep all of us busy for a while. They'll be rending their garments, filling their diapers, and screaming about the poor school children being returned to the Stone Age. The lies and the legal maneuvering will be exhausting but, as President Trump said, people know that this is the right thing to do. Well, sane people anyway.
I've never believed the idea that all teachers are underpaid saints. I do, however, believe that their are a lot of good ones out there. Teachers' unions are pure evil though. Any teachers who fight for the unions and the continuing existence of the Department of Education will be proving that they've never cared about the children.
Relevant: Teachers' Union Boss Weingarten Reminds Us Again That She's Evil
SFK Multimedia This Week.
You know, I like it when I get to talk. It was a busy multimedia week for me and the plan going forward is to keep up this pace. If the plan is successful, I'll do a recap here every Friday for everyone who was too busy to enjoy the sound of my voice during the week.
Video
Kruiser's 'BTB' — Fine, I'll Marry Kyrsten Sinema
Podcast
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 8: On Mission for Jesus With Pastor Kurt Petersheim
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #122: It's Time to Deal With the Tesla Terrorists
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 234: PJM's Robert Spencer on the Lingering Mess in the Middle East
VIP Gold
'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Everything Isn't Awful
Next level planking.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FZdDWx2or9— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 20, 2025
Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher
🚨🇺🇸DOGE blocked a $52 million payment from going to the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/SbnhwIuCUU— Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) March 20, 2025
Bee Me
Apostle Paul Called In For Sensitivity Training Again https://t.co/PYPUhME36x pic.twitter.com/XDHWQNM2Pd— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 20, 2025
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Travel tip: At least once in your life, go to an art museum where you can see a Monet and a Renoir up close. The colors on "Girl with a Hoop" are mind-blowing when you're standing in front of the original.
Banks of the Seine at Lavacourt, 1878 #artbots #monet pic.twitter.com/xPLBtvFMmR— Claude Monet (@artistmonet) March 20, 2025
Girl with a Hoop #artbots #renoir pic.twitter.com/spmpivrZmV— Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) March 19, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
And now for something completely different...
Weekend Bonus
Peak Diamond Dave.
