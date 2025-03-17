MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on March 17, 2025

Today might be a little rough because I didn't sleep much the last two days. We had a gorgeous weekend here on the Front Range, that first taste of spring that always makes you think that maybe — this time, this once — springtime in the Rockies won't be a schizophrenic mess of snow, mud, windstorms, and the occasional perfect day just last we had on Saturday and Sunday.

SPOILER: Springtime in the Rockies will be a schizophrenic mess.

So I asked my youngest, Nate, if he wanted another driving lesson on Saturday since we'd had to skip the previous weekend's lesson due to — you guessed — bad weather. 

He decided to play basketball instead of driving a car. He's 14.

You see now why I've barely slept. WHAT IS HE UP TO?

I'm not sure I want to know.

Anyway... remember that there's no live chat on Friday this week so today is your last chance to join Both Steves and the VIPeeps (terrible band name, right?) for an entire week. 

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005.

