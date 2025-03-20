BREAKING: Trump Dismantles Department of Education With New Executive Order

On Thursday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order abolishing the Department of Education.

"Today, we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making. In a few moments, I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all," he said. "And it sounds strange, doesn't it? Department of Education, we're going to eliminate it. And everybody knows it's right, and the Democrats know it's right. And I hope they're going to be voting for it because, ultimately, it may come before them. But everybody knows it's right, and we have to get our children educated. We're not doing well with the world of education in this country, and we haven't for a long time."

Trump then gave a shout-out to Linda McMahon, who Trump said will hopefully be "our last secretary of Education."

He then pointed out that when President Carter created the federal education department in 1979, "It was opposed by members of his own cabinet, as well as the American Federation of Teachers, the New York Times editorial board, and the famed Democrat, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan."

"History has proven them right," Trump said. "Absolutely right."

The department was actually a gift to teachers' unions when Carter's approval ratings were tanking below 30%. The department has overseen decades of declining American educational performance while burning through more than $3 trillion of taxpayer dollars.

"After 45 years, the United States spends more money on education by far than any other country and spends, likewise, by far, more money per pupil than any country," Trump continued. "And it's not even close. But yet we rank near the bottom of the list in terms of success."

Trump continued with his blistering critique of the U.S. education system, highlighting its failures despite skyrocketing spending. “You don’t want the most money spent per pupil, and you’re at the bottom of the list,” he said. “And that’s where we are, like it or not, and we’ve been there for a long time.”

Trump pointed to alarming statistics: “Seventy percent of eighth graders are not proficient in either reading or in math." Even more troubling, “Forty percent of fourth graders lack even basic reading skills, can’t read.” He noted that public school students today perform worse in reading than when the Department of Education was created.

The president singled out Baltimore as an example of the system’s failure. “Forty percent of the high schools have zero students who can do basic mathematics, not even the very simplest of mathematics,” he said. “I said, give me your definition of basic, and they’re talking about, like, adding a few numbers together.”

Despite these failures, Trump highlighted the department’s ballooning budget. “The department’s discretionary budget has exploded by 600% in a very short period of time,” he said. Meanwhile, federal education bureaucrats occupy buildings across Washington, D.C. “I ride through the streets of Washington and it says Department of Education, Department of Education. I said, how do you fill those buildings? It’s crazy what’s happened over the years.”

Trump touted his administration’s success in slashing bureaucracy. “We’ve cut the number of bureaucrats in half. Fifty percent have taken [buyout] offers, which is great. Thank you.” He reassured that essential programs like Pell Grants, Title I funding, and resources for children with disabilities “will be preserved in full and redistributed to various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them.”

However, Trump made his ultimate goal clear: “My administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department. We’re going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible. It’s doing us no good.”

Trump emphasized that education should be returned to the states. “Some of the governors here are so happy about this. They want education to come back to them, to come back to the states, and they’re going to do a phenomenal job.”

Trump also dismissed the idea that large populations make reform impossible, citing international examples. “You know, if you look, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, I have to tell you, I give them a lot of credit. China’s top 10. And so we can’t now say that bigness is making it impossible to educate because China is very big.”

With this bold move, Trump is setting the stage for a historic transformation of education in America, shifting power away from federal bureaucrats and back to the states.

Here's the text of the executive order:

IMPROVING EDUCATION OUTCOMES BY EMPOWERING PARENTS, STATES, AND COMMUNITIES

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and to enable parents, teachers, and communities to best ensure student success, it is hereby ordered:



Section 1 . Purpose and Policy . Our Nation's bright future relies on empowered families, engaged communities, and excellent educational opportunities for every child. Unfortunately, the experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars -- and the unaccountable bureaucracy those programs and dollars support -- has plainly failed our children, our teachers, and our families.



Taxpayers spent around $200 billion at the Federal level on schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of the more than $60 billion they spend annually on Federal school funding. This money is largely distributed by one of the newest Cabinet agencies, the Department of Education, which has existed for less than one fifth of our Nation's history. The Congress created the Department of Education in 1979 at the urging of President Jimmy Carter, who received a first-ever Presidential endorsement from the country's largest teachers' union shortly after pledging to the union his support for a separate Department of Education. Since then, the Department of Education has entrenched the education bureaucracy and sought to convince America that Federal control over education is beneficial. While the Department of Education does not educate anyone, it maintains a public relations office that includes over 80 staffers at a cost of more than $10 million per year.



Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them. Today, American reading and math scores are near historical lows. This year's National Assessment of Educational Progress showed that 70 percent of 8th graders were below proficient in reading, and 72 percent were below proficient in math. The Federal education bureaucracy is not working.



Closure of the Department of Education would drastically improve program implementation in higher education. The Department of Education currently manages a student loan debt portfolio of more than $1.6 trillion. This means the Federal student aid program is roughly the size of one of the Nation's largest banks, Wells Fargo. But although Wells Fargo has more than 200,000 employees, the Department of Education has fewer than 1,500 in its Office of Federal Student Aid. The Department of Education is not a bank, and it must return bank functions to an entity equipped to serve America's students.



Ultimately, the Department of Education's main functions can, and should, be returned to the States.



Sec . 2 . Closing the Department of Education and Returning Authority to the States . (a) The Secretary of Education shall, to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.

(b) Consistent with the Department of Education's authorities, the Secretary of Education shall ensure that the allocation of any Federal Department of Education funds is subject to rigorous compliance with Federal law and Administration policy, including the requirement that any program or activity receiving Federal assistance terminate illegal discrimination obscured under the label "diversity, equity, and inclusion" or similar terms and programs promoting gender ideology.



Sec . 3 . General Provisions . (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.



Trump personally signed the executive order, flanked by school children sitting in desks. No autopen was used.

