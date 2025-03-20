Anti-Musk Website Doxes American Tesla Owners

A far-left website is doxing Tesla owners nationwide by publicizing their personal information in an attempt to intimidate them into getting rid of their electric vehicles, as Elon Musk continues to head the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to clean up Washington.

The website, “DOGEQuest,” published the names, addresses, and phone numbers of Tesla owners on an interactive map of the U.S. in an apparent attempt to encourage doxing, reported 404 Media.

Doxing is the act of publicly revealing an individual's private or personal information without their consent, with the intent to harass, intimidate, or harm them.

DOGEQuest mockingly calls itself the “ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)" and, with a threatening tone, states that it connects “like-minded Tesla owners with one another, facilitating a vibrant community through shared contact information.”

Acts of terrorism have been committed throughout the country, as Tesla showrooms and vehicles are being attacked across the United States, allegedly by Democrat-funded gangs.

Over the past few weeks, anti-Tesla militants have destroyed Teslas and harassed their owners.

A Tesla dealership in Oregon was shot up twice, while multiple vehicles were vandalized and set on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, according to local authorities.

In response to a question by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if he considered the anti-Tesla attacks to be acts of domestic political terrorism, Trump said, "Elon is a patriot. ... I think that you will find out that they are paid by people that are very highly political on the left."

"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks," said Musk in a tweet.

The site's operator has threatened that they would only remove the personal data if owners prove they sold their vehicles.

The map, which provocatively includes a Molotov cocktail cursor, also includes the addresses of Tesla dealerships, the locations of Tesla superchargers, and the personal information of DOGE employees and even DOGE supporters like FBI Director Kash Patel.

It is not clear where the website sourced the data from, but 404 Media has verified that some of the data purportedly belonging to Tesla owners, dealerships, and Musk employees is correct.

However, 404 Media reported that some of the positions on the map do not correspond correctly to their real world locations.

A statement on DOGEQuest encourages acts of vandalism, stating, “If you’re on the hunt for a Tesla to unleash your artistic flair with a spray can, just step outside,” followed by a disclaimer saying it “neither endorses nor condemns any actions,” but is merely empowering “creative expressions of protest.”

Another part of the website asks: “Is DOGEQUEST a protest platform? If you’re on the hunt for a Tesla to unleash your artistic flair with a spray can, just step outside — no map needed! At DOGEQUEST, we believe in empowering creative expressions of protest that you can execute from the comfort of your own home,”

This is followed by a section, “I want my information removed,” with the response: “Absolutely! Just provide us with proof that you’ve sold your Tesla.”

The amount of sensitive information posted on the website appears to be limited. Although this provides little comfort to those targeted, it still raises the question of who was behind the website and how they obtained the data.

There is currently no federal law that explicitly criminalizes doxing, but several statutes can be used by federal prosecutors to issue indictments for doxing-related offenses.

Although the sharing of publicly available information is not usually illegal, doxing with the intent to harass, threaten, or invade a person's privacy can lead to criminal charges or civil actions.

"Communication and transparency are my priorities. We work for you, the American citizen. Our teams are actively working on the Tesla incidents and the swatting incidents, along with our other responsibilities to keep the Homeland safe. Thank you," wrote Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino in a post on X.