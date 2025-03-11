Elon Musk Alleges ActBlue Funded Protestors at Tesla Stores After Investigation

Elon Musk has accused ActBlue, the Democrat fundraising machine, of financially backing the five Marxist organizations behind the protests at Tesla showrooms across the country.

The CEO of Tesla accuses these Democrat-funded groups of organizing astroturf “protests” against him.

Musk, who is currently overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as an adviser to President Donald Trump, has encouraged his supporters to share with him any related knowledge regarding the protests on X.

“An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," wrote Musk on X.

ActBlue, which is funded by far-left billionaires opponents of the Trump Administration like George Soros, Reid Hoffman, and Pierre Omidyar, is currently under investigation by a House Republican for its lack of “security and fraud-prevention” efforts to prevent suspicious financial activities related to campaign contributions to candidates for federal office.

The Democrat fundraising organization was also accused of money-laundering and allowing foreign states like China, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela to influence American politics through straw donations.

“ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations,” Musk said in his post om X.

He further noted that seven top ActBlue officials, including its associate general counsel, had recently resigned.

"The last remaining lawyer at ActBlue’s general counsel’s office has been locked out of his email and put on leave after sending internal messages that “we have Whistleblower Policies for a reason," said turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk on X.

"Two unions representing ActBlue employees are openly questioning the group’s stability and call the situation “alarming.” They’re demanding the hiring of an independent investigator," he added.

Kirk asked, "More than $16 billion has passed through ActBlue in the past 20 years. What could they possibly be hiding?"

The Washington establishment has increasingly soured on Musk since his purchase of Twitter, his alliance with President Trump, and now for upsetting the gravy train that Beltway insiders allegedly benefited from.

In desperation, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) demanded that Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi, investigate Musk for allegedly using “his government position to protect those who engage in business with him — or harm those who do not,” and said that he was in violation of "criminal ethics laws.”

After DOGE's exposure of trillions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse within federal government agencies, there is massive public support in favor of a crackdown against the worst misuse of taxpayer dollars in the nation's history.

One of the investigations by DOGE has led to the virtual dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, after it was caught engaging in illicit activities like forwarding millions of dollars of taxpayer money to influence the mainstream media, funding sex changes in African nations, and laundering funds to foreign states and entities like Ukraine and the Taliban.

Over the weekend, six protesters were arrested at a Tesla showroom in Manhattan, reported the New York Post.

Social media posts showed a demonstrator being dragged out of the Washington Street showroom by police, after the glass door of the facility was shattered.

Meanwhile. Valerie Costa, the far-left leader of the so-called "Tesla Takedown" nationwide protests, has admitted that her anti-Tesla campaign was inspired by alleged assassin Luigi Mangione and labeled Musk and DOGE as "criminal."

The Democratic Socialists of America also announced a virtual event on March 12 to “defend and expand the rights of trans and migrant communities, standing up against Musk’s billionaire coup and standing with federal workers, and more."