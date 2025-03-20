Trump Gets Personal, Talks About Barron (Who Turns 19 Today!)

While Donald and Melania Trump have done a pretty good job of keeping their son, Barron's, life private, it still feels like he's grown up right before our very eyes. He was only 10 years old when his father first took office back in January 2017, and today just happens to be his nineteenth birthday.

Advertisement

The president sat down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham for a rather lengthy interview this week — I covered part one on Tuesday, which about topics like Russia, Elon Musk, and rogue judges — but during part two on Wednesday night, Trump got a little more candid and personal and, in a rare moment, talked about his youngest son.

Ingraham asked the president how often he talks to his youngest son, and he replied, "All the time" and said that he stays in touch with all five of his children regularly. She also asked him what he sees for Barron's future. Will he go into business and/or politics like his dad and siblings?

"I think business, and I think he could probably — you know, if you look at my kids, all my kids, they've been very good, they're very smart, always good students... I'm lucky... They are very smart. They're good kids, and they work hard, and they love our country, and they're proud of their father. We have a very good relationship," Trump said.

Ingraham brought up the fact that the president's own father felt that he had an aptitude for music, and she asked what Barron's aptitude might be.

"Maybe technology," the president replied, adding, "He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology." Here's more on that:

Advertisement

TRUMP on Barron’s tech skills:



"I go back 5 minutes later, he's got his laptop. I say, 'how did you do that?' None of your business, dad."pic.twitter.com/L9pBhSNpsI — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 20, 2025

However, it sounds like Barron has an aptitude for business and politics too. We all know now that Barron also played a minor but important part in his father's campaign for president in 2024. It's been said that he introduced his father to some of the most popular podcasts in the country and encouraged him to go on and speak to a new audience, something many say helped Trump win over certain audiences in November, especially men and young people. He is also reportedly working on a business venture that includes building luxury homes and golf courses in western states like Idaho, Utah, and Arizona.

The youngest Trump son is currently a freshman at NYU's Stern School of Business, and while I hate to quote anonymous sources, People magazine actually published a nice article about him today to celebrate his birthday.

One source calls him an "old soul," and says you can tell he was raised with some of his mother's European manners. "He isn’t as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles. He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite," the source said.

Advertisement

A source also said he largely keeps to himself at NYU, is accompanied by Secret Service detail, and seems extremely focused on his studies, and he maintains a "button down collar mentality when he’s in the public eye."

In 2024, in a Fox News interview, Melania said that Barron chose NYU because he likes being in New York and wanted to continue to live in their home at Trump Tower. She also called him "and incredible young man," and she said, "I'm very proud of what he grew up to — his strength, his intelligence, his knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."

Happy 19th Birthday to Barron Trump! 🥳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KRy3fqPd1Q — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 20, 2025

Trump is truly ushering in a new American Golden Age, but Democrats, the mainstream media, and everyone else on the left will do what they can to prevent it. They won't even leave his teenage son alone. In her 2024 memoir, Melania wrote that bullying started by leftists led to "irreparable damage" to her son.

That's why here at PJ Media, we try to be one of the voices that combat their liberal hatred and nonsense. You can help us by becoming a VIP.

I know, I know. It gets old when everyone's asking for money, but right now we're running a 60% discount, and for a mere $1.63 per month, you can help us make sure the truth behind what's going on in this country is out there for everyone to access. Just click on this link to become a VIP, and make sure you do it ASAP before the discount ends! Use the code word FIGHT to get the 60% off.