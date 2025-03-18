Trump Sits Down With Laura Ingraham to Discuss a Whirlwind of Topics

President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham today for an interview, and they hit on all the big topics of the week and then some. I feel like I say this at least every other day, but how great is it to have a president and an administration that is so transparent and actually speaks to the media? Or, should I say, how great is it to have a president who can stay awake long enough to give an interview?

The best line of the night? "We're a much different country than we were just a few months ago. We're a country that's now respected. We were not being respected. We were being laughed at. We had incompetent leadership."

Anyway, I'll get right to the point. Here are some of the big topics they covered.

On His Phone Call With Vladimir Putin On Tuesday:

In case you missed it, Trump spoke to Putin on the phone today, and Putin agreed to lay off Ukraine's energy and infrastructure but wouldn't agree to a 30-day ceasefire. When Ingraham asked Trump about the situation and today's two-hour phone call, he made it clear that the entire Russian-Ukrainian War never should have happened and never would have happened if he had been president.

"We want to get it over with. There are no Americans involved. It could be that we end up in World War III over this, which is so ridiculous, but strange things happen," the president said, adding, that overall, the call was "great" and they talked about "a lot of things," including getting to a point of peace. He seemed slightly optimistic about an eventual end of the war, but the situation remains complex.

Putin reportedly told him, "If you were my friend, I'd hate to see you as my enemy."

Trump also talked a bit about how he's going to try to be friendly with both Russia and China, but said you don't want them together. He also pointed out that Obama "forced them together through bad energy policies." However, he said that China needs us right now, and we need to straighten out our deficit first.

Here's a link to the entire video segment on Russia and China.

On Judge Boasberg (the Judge Who Tried to Stop the Deportation of Violent Gang Members):

Next, Ingraham asked the president about Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts putting out a statement on Tuesday stating that "impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision." The statement comes after the Trump administration's dealings with Judge James Boasberg over the weekend. Boasberg is, of course, the United States District Court judge who tried to stop the deportation of violent gang members who are in the country illegally. Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday that Boasberg should be impeached.

Trump said that "this is not something that the country would stand for." He pointed out that this is a presidential decision, not something a judge should decide.

He also stated that he never has and never would defy a court order, but we have a lot of "bad judges." He pointed to his own court experience as an example. "I think nobody knows the court better than I have," he said, adding, "I've had the worst judges. I've had crooked judges."

"At a certain point, you have to start looking at what do you do when you have a rogue judge," he said, calling Boasberg a "lunatic," based on several of his other rulings. He also said that he believes the Supreme Court will eventually rule in his favor when it comes to deporting these criminal gang members.

On USAID and "Rogue Judges":

Ingraham asked the president about the judge who ordered the reinstatement of USAID functions. Here's his response:

Again, he pointed out that "rogue judges are destroying our country" and that he will appeal their decisions so he can continue doing the work he promised the people of the United States that he would do. He also reiterated that USAID is a big scam.

On Elon Musk and 'Tesla Terrorism':

On the topic of moronic liberals going after Tesla owners and dealerships, Trump said he sees it as an act of domestic political terrorism. "Elon is a patriot," he said of Musk, adding, "And again, I hardly knew Elon until the election. And it turned out that he liked me better than he liked these radical lunatics — better than Kamala, better than Joe. You know, because he's an intelligent person...he got very much involved. He actually went around and said 'if Trump doesn't win, our country is over.'"

He said when the Tesla terrorists are caught — and some already have been — he thinks you'll find that many of them are paid by people high up on the political ladder on the left.

On Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore Returning Home on Tuesday Afternoon:

"So, when I came into office, I said, 'Elon, we have to get them out. Do you have a rocket ship handy,'" he said before explaining that Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were stuck due to Biden's incompetence. Again, he praised Musk, and pointed out that people who can't even support this mission must genuinely hate the country. He added that once the astronauts recover physically, they'll come to the Oval Office.

On Canada:

On our neighbors to the north, Trump doubled down on his "51st state" idea, pointing out that we don't need their products and can make our own, whether it be lumber or cars. He said that "Governor Trudeau's" people were "nasty," and explained that we essentially subsidize them. He also said that he's not a fan of the "conservative who's running" to be Canada's next prime minister and would rather deal with a liberal.

Overall, it was a great interview. Ingraham kept the president focused, and afterward, she pointed out that he's a "man on a mission," who truly cares for the people in this country, even though he doesn't have to. While it was interrupted due to the news of the astronauts returning to Earth, I'm looking forward to part two tomorrow night.